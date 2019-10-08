Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to substantial and continued growth in its US and international business, Hyde Engineering and Consulting, Inc (Hyde) is pleased to announce a restructure of its executive leadership team.

John Hyde, founder of the company, is taking up the role of CEO, replacing Simon Forder who is leaving the company to pursue outside interests.

John is a vastly experienced, successful industry recognised business leader who founded the company in 1993 and has been intimately involved in all aspects of the business. In recent years John has been driving the growth of Hyde's international businesses in Europe, India, Singapore and Canada.

Adolphe Kajangwe has recently joined Hyde as Director of Finance, assuming corporate financial oversight following the retirement of Charles Poskie, former CFO.

Adolphe has extensive experience in public accounting providing focus on financial statement auditing services, and other attest engagements to both public and private clients in a variety of industries and sectors. His prior roles have primarily focused on transaction advisory services to clients, investment screening, and delivering operational enhancement to portfolio companies. Adolphe is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).



Will Czerniak, Managing Director of Hyde Europe, will join the Board of Directors to add an international element of Hyde's growing global portfolio.

Will Czerniak is the Managing Director, Hyde Engineering + Consulting Europe Limited. Will started Hyde's European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland in 2010 and has continued to expand Hyde's European footprint with offices in Cork and Belgium. His prior roles include VP and Director of Major Projects in Europe for a large international engineering firm, as well as Validation Director and Business Development Director.

About Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting Inc.'s primary expertise is in the engineering, commissioning and validation of manufacturing equipment/ facilities and clean utility systems for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Since 1993, Hyde has worked as an integral part of project teams for clients and equipment vendors resulting in the successful design, automation, construction, commissioning and validation of facilities and equipment.

