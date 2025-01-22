Hyde Park Capital Advises RF Investment Partners on its Recent Majority Investment in Valley Vital (Valley Infusion & Home Infusion Richmond)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced that its client, RF Investment Partners, a private investment firm providing flexible growth capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across the United States, has made a majority investment in Valley Infusion, LLC and Home Infusion Richmond, LLC (together "Valley Vital") — a leading franchisee within the Vital Care Infusion Services ("Vital Care") franchise system.

Tombstone of Deal - RF Investment Partners has made a majority investment in Valley Vital Care

Valley Vital operates infusion therapy pharmacies across four regions in Virginia and West Virginia, offering comprehensive infusion services that allow patients with chronic and acute conditions to receive exceptional care either at home or in one of its specialized infusion suites. Hyde Park Capital served as the buyside investment banker to RF Investment Partners for this transaction.

Vital Care, a leading franchisor of infusion therapy pharmacies, provides high-quality, safe, convenient, and cost-effective infusion therapy services for chronic and acute patients across all of its locations. Vital Care provides a range of infusion and injectable specialty therapies and has more than 160 infusion pharmacy locations across 35 states.

This partnership with Valley Vital will allow the company to invest in additional resources, further enhance patient care, offer new infusion therapies, and reach new geographical markets by opening new treatment locations following its recent expansion into West Virginia.

RF is partnering with existing management team members Preston Estep, Pharm.D., and Stefan Debski, Pharm.D., who will continue with the company as CEO and COO, respectively. The company has also enhanced the management team with the recent hiring of new team members, industry veterans Missy Coleman and Rafat Ansari.

For patients, this investment translates to improved access to critical infusion therapies, expansion of new treatment options, and the comfort of receiving care in their own homes or in an alternative treatment setting outside of the hospital.

"We are excited to partner with Vital Care, Preston, and the Valley Vital team to support the next stage of growth," said RF Managing Director Collin Abert. "Valley Vital prioritizes exceptional patient-centric care while delivering a compelling value proposition to referring physicians and payors, which aligns perfectly with RF's investment philosophy."

Abert added, "We've had the pleasure of working closely with Hyde Park Capital throughout the years and deeply value the collaboration and expertise of Michael and his team. We look forward to supporting our new partners in achieving their strategic objectives."

Michael Johnson, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital, commented: "It has been a privilege to work with Collin and the RF team on this significant transaction. Their strategic vision and commitment to excellence in the infusion therapy sector, an essential and rapidly expanding area of healthcare, are truly impressive. We are proud to have supported this partnership, which strengthens Valley Vital's ability to deliver innovative, patient-centered infusion therapies and positions the company for sustained growth and market leadership."

With RF's partnership, Valley Vital aims to further solidify its market position and continue delivering exceptional care and infusion therapies to better serve patients and referring physicians. The company plans to accelerate its growth organically and through acquisitions of new territories and potentially other franchisees.

About Valley Vital

Founded in 2014 and 2019, respectively, Valley Infusion, LLC and Home Infusion Richmond, LLC (together "Valley Vital"), two prominent Vital Care franchisees, are at the forefront of providing cutting-edge infusion therapies across Virginia and West Virginia. Specializing in both in-home and clinic-based treatments, these companies focus on delivering acute critical and specialty care infusions to meet the diverse needs of patients in the region. For more information about Valley Vital, please visit https://valleyvitalcare.com/.

About RF Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City, RF Investment Partners was founded to provide flexible capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across the United States. Specializing in supporting businesses with strong growth potential, RF Investment Partners offers tailored debt and equity financing to meet the unique needs of its clients. The firm partners with entrepreneurs and management teams across various industries, focusing on creating long-term value and sustainable success. With a commitment to fostering relationships and empowering businesses, RF Investment Partners has established itself as a trusted financial partner in the lower middle market. For more information, please visit https://rfinv.com.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is an institutionally focused boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and focusing on serving the corporate finance needs of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park's principals have extensive investment banking experience managing merger and acquisition engagements, including executing sell-side and buy-side sales of company assignments, recapitalizations, financial advisory services, fairness opinions, and raising growth capital and acquisition financing for companies, including equity, mezzanine, and senior debt. Hyde Park Capital has extensive experience across numerous industry sectors, including industrial, technology, consumer, healthcare, business, and financial services. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hyde Park Capital is also a member of the Geneva Capital Group (GCG) International M&A Alliance (see www.gcg.com). For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

