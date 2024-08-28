Hydrate Smarter with Nutrishop's New Salty Citrus Twist Salthead Flavor

Advanced electrolyte formula combines citrus freshness with hydration for everyone, not just athletes.

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're one of the growing number of health-minded individuals seeking smarter hydration solutions, you are in luck. NUTRISHOP®, a national health, wellness and nutritional supplement franchise, just dropped a new flavor of SALTHEAD™, an advanced electrolyte formula created by Xcelerated Performance Products® (XP2). Mixing salty goodness with lip-smacking lemony lime notes, Salty Citrus Twist promises to offer an even more refreshing way to optimize your hydration game while giving your brain a boost. And, it's available exclusively at Nutrishop.

"The new Salty Citrus Twist tastes amazing and is already flying off our shelves," said Nutrishop Indio, Calif. franchisee Mike Norcia, noting that athletes aren't the only ones buying it. "People from all walks of life are starting to understand hydration is about more than just water intake. The key is in the mineralization—making water work smarter, not harder."

Smart Hydration Explained

Dehydration can sneak up on you long before you feel thirsty, impacting energy, focus, and overall well-being. That's why proper hydration is vital for everyone—not just athletes. Your body relies on minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium to regulate fluid balance, ensuring water is absorbed, distributed, and retained where it's needed most. Whether tackling a work day, staying active with your kids, or hitting the gym, these electrolytes help your cells function optimally and keep you feeling your best.

Why Salthead is the Smarter Choice

Unlike conventional electrolyte drinks, which are often packed with sugar and synthetic colors, Salthead stands out as a sugar-free option with no synthetic colors. What truly sets it apart, however, is the meticulously crafted formula comprised of 100% Pink Himalayan Salt, 72 trace minerals, and a potent dose of the nootropic Choline Bitartrate, known for supporting cognitive function. With the launch of Salty Citrus Twist, fans of Salthead now have a bright, citrus-forward option they can drink alone or mix with their favorite BCAAs.

"Salty Citrus Twist isn't just another flavor—it's the result of listening to what our customers love and pushing the boundaries of what an electrolyte formula can offer," said Bryon McLendon, CEO and founder of Nutrishop. "With this new flavor, we're continuing our commitment to delivering hydration and cognitive support for everyone, no matter where they are in their health journey."

What Others Are Saying

People who have tried Salthead's new Salty Citrus Twist flavor are praising its vibrant taste and hydrating power.

"Salthead's new citrus flavor is just, wow! It has made all the difference in my hydration at work," said Christina Hubacek, a Nutrishop-sponsored athlete and firefighter from Mesquite, Texas. "Training in the Texas heat wearing heavy gear makes dehydration almost a guarantee...until Salthead."

Ayme Salas, a Nutrishop-sponsored athlete from Nashville, Tenn. said, "You can definitely feel the difference when taking Salthead, not just throughout your body, but mentally, too. I recommend it to everyone."

Don't Miss Out!

Whether you want to recover from a workout, rehydrate after a night out, or aim to stay sharp, Salthead's nootropic-enhanced, sugar-free formula has you covered. Don't miss your chance to experience the new Salty Citrus Twist flavor or check out the other two flavors: Salty Raspberry or Salty Watermelon. Visit NutrishopUSA.com or your local Nutrishop store to get yours today—before it's gone!

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals.

