Nutrishop Raises the Bar with WRKETHIC Grass-Fed Whey Isolate

Created for families, fitness enthusiasts, and today ' s GLP-1 users, new protein powder delivers transparency and real results

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to protein powders that bloat, clump or taste like chemicals. NUTRISHOP®, a national nutrition-focused retail wellness franchise, just launched WRKETHIC Supplements® Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate in five satisfying flavors with 28 g of pasture-raised protein per scoop and zero artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. Available now exclusively at NutrishopUSA.com and participating Nutrishop locations.

No added fillers. No compromise. Just results.

WRKETHIC's 28 g of quality protein mixes smooth and tastes amazing – built for real people with real goals. Post this Sarah Houx, a busy mom of three, prefers WRKETHIC Grass-Fed Whey Isolate because it is "quick, simple and reliable" for her and her kids. Available now in five satisfying flavors at NutrishopUSA.com and Nutrishop locations.

"People are done guessing what's in their protein supplements," said Bryon McLendon, Nutrishop CEO and founder. "They want transparency, performance and a formula that doesn't punish their digestion. WRKETHIC Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate is built for that."

Quick, Simple, Reliable

WRKETHIC Grass-Fed Whey Isolate is an easily digestible, fast-absorbing, ultra-filtered protein powder that is virtually free of lactose, fat and sugar. Each scoop delivers:

• 28 g grass-fed whey isolate sourced from pasture-raised cows

• No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or fillers

• Non-GMO, soy-free

• Silky-smooth mix — no clumping, no typical bloating

• 130 calories, 1 g fat and 2 g carbs

Multiple Flavors + Mixable Options

Launched in five classic flavors – Chocolate Ice Cream, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter and Unflavored for those who prefer a neutral taste – WRKETHIC Grass-Fed Whey Isolate makes hitting your daily protein goals easy. Blend into shakes, stir into coffee, mix into oatmeal or bake into brownies — your choice!

"WRKETHIC Chocolate Ice Cream is now my all-time favorite protein powder," said Linda Garcia, 58, a mortgage broker from Jacksonville, Florida. "The flavor is rich and clean without being overly sweet, and the texture is smooth and creamy with no clumps or chalkiness. It mixes perfectly in water and even works great in protein brownies with no grainy texture."

Who It ' s For

WRKETHIC Grass-Fed Whey Isolate was designed for anyone who values high-quality, convenient nutrition. It's ideal for busy parents aiming to boost their family's protein intake, athletes and fitness enthusiasts focused on recovery and performance, and GLP-1 medication users who need extra support to maintain lean muscle during weight loss. It's also a smart choice for those with sensitive stomachs who prefer to avoid additives and occasional bloating, as well as anyone following a low-carb or low-fat diet.

Available NOW at NutrishopUSA.com and participating Nutrishop stores nationwide.

About Nutrishop®

Founded in 2003, Nutrishop has become one of the nation's most trusted names in health, wellness and dietary supplements, helping individuals achieve their fitness and nutrition goals through real support and real results. With franchisee-owned stores across the U.S., Nutrishop offers exclusive product lines, body composition assessments, and nutritional guidance. Committed to exceptional service and meaningful community impact, Nutrishop empowers customers to live stronger, healthier lives while giving entrepreneurs the tools and ongoing support to build successful, purpose-driven businesses. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow @NutrishopUSA on Instagram. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

SOURCE Nutrishop