Hydration Goes Premium: Once Upon a Coconut Now on Shelves at Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

The premium coconut water brand introduces its Classic, Watermelon, Pineapple, and Chocolate flavors to Wegmans, redefining how customers hydrate.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Coconut, the coconut water brand known for its clean ingredients and great taste, is now available at 113 Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., locations across the East Coast. Shoppers can find the Classic, Watermelon, Pineapple, and Chocolate flavors on shelves — offering a refreshing, better-for-you hydration option.

"Wegmans is a leader in the grocery space and continues to set the standard for quality," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon a Coconut. "They've built an incredible customer base that already loves coconut water, and we're thrilled to now be part of their set."

Once Upon a Coconut's launch at Wegmans reflects a shared commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Wegmans' mission to help people live healthier, better lives through exceptional food and service aligns closely with Once Upon a Coconut's focus on delivering premium hydration that is both nourishing and delicious.

Now available across the East Coast, Once Upon a Coconut is made with real coconut water, naturally rich in electrolytes and minerals, and free from artificial ingredients. For more information or to find a Wegmans store near you, visit OnceUponaCoconut.com.

About Once Upon a Coconut

Once Upon a Coconut is a premium coconut water brand redefining hydration with bold flavors, clean ingredients, and a mission-driven approach. Launched in 2020, the brand sources young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans to promote sustainability. Available nationwide in over 6,000 retail stores, on Amazon, and through its official website, Once Upon a Coconut is committed to making better-for-you hydration accessible while giving back, donating 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits such as the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and more.

Once Upon a Coconut is backed by prominent investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol, and Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

