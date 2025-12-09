L.A. Libations + Once Upon a Coconut: A Power Partnership for the Future of Hydration

Together redefining beverage growth through strategy, innovation, and coast-to-coast retail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Coconut (OUAC), the premium coconut water brand, announced a strategic partnership with L.A. Libations (LAL), the leading beverage incubator and accelerator for national growth to expand retail presence.

The partnership combines OUAC's innovative and mission-driven brand with LAL's proven expertise in beverage incubation, strategic retail leadership, and distribution expansion. With LAL's support, OUAC is strengthening its national footprint, including a national launch in all 2,300+ Albertsons stores beginning March 1, 2026. The brand is also seeing continued growth in Sprouts Farmers Market, with LAL supporting its presence across the retailer. Together, the companies will strengthen retailer relationships, broaden OUAC's direct store delivery (DSD) footprint, and execute long-term investment strategies designed to scale the brand nationwide.

"This partnership is about more than distribution, it's about unlocking the full potential of Once Upon a Coconut," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon a Coconut. "With L.A. Libations by our side, we're taking the next big step toward making our brand a household name, while staying true to our mission of offering better-for-you hydration and giving back to communities everywhere."

For more than a decade, LAL has helped some of the most successful beverage brands grow from emerging players into market leaders. With strong ties to leading grocery and convenience retailers, LAL is uniquely positioned to bring OUAC to more shelves and more consumers across the country.

"We've built our reputation on partnering with brands that have something truly special, and Once Upon a Coconut checks every box," said Danny Stepper, CEO & Co-Founder of L.A. Libations. "From flavor innovation to social impact, Once Upon A Coconut represents the future of hydration, and with L.A. Libations' expertise, this is only the beginning."

This collaboration is built on a shared vision: helping consumers live healthier lives by making better-for-you beverages accessible everywhere. Together, OUAC and LAL are committed to making the brand a household name and a leader in the future of hydration.

About L.A. Libations

L.A. Libations is a next generation beverage creator, incubator, and accelerator. L.A. Libations has established itself as a best-in-class entrepreneurial beverage company by forging industry successes, enjoying investment events, and prized brand exits with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As the Emerging Beverage Category Captain and a trusted advisor to many of the country's largest retailers, L.A. Libations drives the majority of the "better for you" category growth by providing services for new and established brands. L.A. Libations has been involved with emerging brand exits such as Zico Coconut Water (Coke), Core Water (KDP), and Body Armor (Coke); launched emerging brands like Zoa Energy (in partnership with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) and Plezi (in partnership with Michelle Obama); and created brands such as 6666: Grit & Glory (with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan) and Don't Quit (Co-Founded with Jake Steinfeld). The "A to Z in the beverage industry," L.A. Libations has made a substantial impression on how brands succeed and what people drink.

About Once Upon a Coconut

Once Upon a Coconut is a premium coconut water brand redefining hydration with bold flavors, clean ingredients, and a mission-driven approach. Launched in 2020, the brand sources young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans to promote sustainability. Available nationwide in over 6,000 retail stores, on Amazon, and through its official website, Once Upon a Coconut is committed to making better-for-you hydration accessible while giving back, donating 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits such as the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and more.

Once Upon a Coconut is backed by prominent investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol, and Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

