Hydration Reimagined: Corpse Reviver Introduces a Revival Blend That Essentializes Your Daily Well-Being

Corpse Reviver is thrilled to unveil its "Hydration Libation," a daily revival blend of electrolytes, real ingredients, and essential elements. It features a one-of-a-kind hand-illustrated design, botanical ingredients, and the introduction of three prominent flavors.

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corpse Reviver, the woman-owned beverage brand, is thrilled to introduce the captivating launch of its Hydration Libation. After starting their sister brand Hooch Booch in 2020, founder Anna Zesbaugh realized there was an opportunity to offer better-for-you beverages in both the alcohol and non-alcoholic space. This brand was inspired by a growing desire in society to step into every day with your best foot forward. This electrolyte beverage has three unique flavors (Botanical, Guava Rose, and Prickly Pear). Get ready to indulge in a revitalizing experience designed for daily use.

"We are not just crafting beverages; we're curating experiences. Our journey began in the heart of Colorado and Minnesota, where we deeply immersed ourselves in the community with our sister line, Hooch Booch. The goal was to foster connection by bringing people together over a boozy beverage, which has since evolved to a broader better-for-you beverage. Along came Corpse Reviver, which bloomed from a team brainstorm. We dove deep into insights we've gathered over the last three years, and we knew the market was yearning for a product like this. We dove headfirst into crafting our Corpse Reviver, your daily dose of electrolytes packed into a can. What excites me the most about our Corpse Reviver is the can design because we brought back the original designer for Hooch Booch to create synchronicity across lines." - Anna Zesbaugh (Founder & CEO).

The can design seamlessly weaves the narrative between the ethereal and the grounded. This visual journey mirrors the product's essence, where revival is offered through the infusion of electrolytes and botanicals. The design guides the drinker through a revitalizing journey back to balance.

"I couldn't be more bullish on what Anna (Founder of Corpse Reviver) and her team have slowly been building behind the scenes this past year," states Taylor Foxman, Founder and CEO of The Industry Collective & General Partner in Alethia Ventures. Foxman continues, "Their focus on developing an innovative, better-for-you beverage portfolio that appeals to a notably large array of consumers across the board is spot on and one that I believe will set them apart in 2024 and beyond as they continue to refine and evolve their product offerings both in terms of alcoholic and non-alcoholic product offerings."

Key Highlights:

Pre Order window runs January 16th - 21st, 2024 at drinkcorpsereviver.com

at drinkcorpsereviver.com Product Launch - January 21st, 2024

Nutritionist-formulated electrolyte blend: Each can of Corpse Reviver includes essential elements needed to refuel your body without any alchemy required. 175mg of Magnesium 325mg of Potassium 75mg of L-theanine 20mg of Zinc 20mg of Sodium



