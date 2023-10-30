Hydration Room: IV and Injection Therapy Celebrates Milestone with 25th Location

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydration Room ®, California's leading provider of intravenous (IV) hydration and injection therapy, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 25th location, marking a significant achievement in the brand's journey since its inception in 2014. With its unwavering commitment to health and wellness, Hydration Room has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the field of IV hydration therapy.

With an impressive track record, Hydration Room has successfully treated over 100,000 patients, providing them with a refreshing approach to healthcare that prioritizes preventative health, recovery, and overall well-being. The brand's focus on these principles has made it a trusted name in the wellness industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled to reach this milestone," said Dr. Brett Florie, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hydration Room. "When we first started, our goal was to make wellness and hydration services more accessible to everyone. We have come a long way since 2014, and this 25th location is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us."

Since its inception, the company has continually evolved and expanded its services to better serve its growing clientele. Hydration Room's unique approach to wellness combines skilled medical professionals, and a range of customized vitamin IV, injection, NAD+ and regenerative therapy options to meet each patient's specific health and wellness needs.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our loyal patients, as well as our dedicated medical team that has helped us reach this 25th location," said Dr. Florie. "We are excited to continue our journey, bringing health, wellness, and IV hydration therapy to even more people."

Hydration Room's 25th location is located in San Diego at 4653 Carmel Mountain Road #309A. They are open seven days a week and available for appointments online , by walk-in or calling (858) 350-1210.

For more information about Hydration Room and its services, please visit www.hydrationroom.com .

About Hydration Room®:

At Hydration Room®, a vitamin IV and injection therapy clinic, we support our patients' health with nutrient solutions created by a physician and administered by professionally trained medical personnel. Hydration Room® products are of the highest quality, customized for each patient's specific symptoms and delivered in a relaxing, comfortable, and pristine environment. At the Hydration Room®, that's our singular goal: to provide effective therapies to help each of our clients get healthy -- inside and out.

