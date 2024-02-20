Hydraulic Attachments for Demolition Market to Reach $7.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for coal, metal, and mineral mine; rapid urbanization & industrialization; and surge in residential & non-residential construction activities drive the growth of the hydraulic attachments for demolition market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydraulic Attachments for Demolition Market, by Type (Breaker/Hammer, Crusher/Shear, Pulverizer, Grapple, and Others), Application (Mining and Excavation, Earth Moving, and Demolition), End User (Construction, Mining, Waste management & Recycling, and Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033." According to the report, the global hydraulic attachments for demolition market was valued at $4,136.7 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $7,133.1 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Europe stands out as a primary user of hydraulic attachments for demolition, owing to the expansion of the earthmoving and demolition industry. In addition, exponential growth of the global population due to increasing migration has led to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, which, in turn, are anticipated to boost the demand for hydraulic attachments for demolition. Moreover, rise in governments infrastructure investment and advancements in hydraulic attachments technology are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A167843

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4,136.7 Million Market Size in 2033 $7133.1 Million CAGR 5.6 % No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for coal, metal, and mineral mine. Rapid urbanization & industrialization. Surge in residential & non-residential construction activities. Restraints Lack of skilled and qualified operators High initial costs and equipment investment Opportunities Rise in demand for technologically advanced equipment in the mining sector Government investments in the building infrastructure sector

The breaker/hammer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on type, the breaker/hammer segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one half of the hydraulic attachments for demolition market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The grapple segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2033, owing to high efficiency of grapples in breaking and demolishing structures, providing faster and more precise results, enhancing productivity and minimizing manual labour.

Buy This Research Report ( 271 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/990739db34c0e7bf90c07fbe0256dc9c

The earth moving & demolition segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on application, the earth moving & demolition segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The mining & excavation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033. This is attributed to increasing demand for efficient and specialized equipment, driven by rise in construction activities and infrastructure development globally.

The construction segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market revenue. However, the waste management & recycling segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033. This attributed to growing emphasis on sustainable practices and the need for advanced equipment to facilitate efficient material recovery and waste processing.

Europe to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Region wise, Europe held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the hydraulic attachments for demolition market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, increase in construction activities, and infrastructural development, thereby creating a robust demand for advanced demolition equipment across diverse industries.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A167843

Leading Market Players: -

Caterpillar

Atlas Copco AB

Epiroc AB

Montabert SAS

Sandvik AB

Genesis Attachments

Soosan Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

OKADA

Indeco

Xcentric

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the hydraulic attachments for demolition market. These players have adopted different strategies such as investments and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Demolition Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market At a CAGR of 2.7% to 2027

Demolition Robot Market at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Mining Equipment Market at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.



Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Mining Equipment Parts and Attachments Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research