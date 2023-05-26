Hydrazine Hydrate Market by Concentration Level (24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85% & 100%), Application (Polymerization & Blowing Agents, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Water) - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrazine Hydrate Market by Concentration Level (24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85% & 100%), Application (Polymerization & Blowing Agents, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrazine hydrate market is estimated to grow from USD 222 million in 2021 to USD 308 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%

The rising demand from agrochemicals industry is driving the demand for hydrazine hydrate. Manufacturers are integrating technologies to improve the quality of hydrazine hydrate.

100% concentration level of the hydrazine hydrate market is expected to be the fastest-growing concentration level type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

100% concentration level segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. It is used in cyclization reaction, in nanocrystal semiconductors, as a reducing agent in the pharma industry, and in the production of several chemicals. It is also used as an active ingredient in the agrochemical industry and as fuel in hypergolic bipropellant combinations.

Asia Pacific is the largest and projected to be the fastest growing region for the hydrazine hydrate market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to increasing population and rapidly expanding polymer and agrochemical sectors, the Asia Pacific hydrazine hydrate market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, favorable government initiatives in nations like India, China, and Japan will promote demand for the hydrazine hydrate market.

Competitive landscape

The key players profiled in the report include Arkema S.A. (France), LANXESS AG (Germany), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), LGC Science Group Holdings Limited (UK), and Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc. (Japan).

Premium Insights

Moderate Growth in Hydrazine Hydrate Market During Forecast Period

China Led Asia-Pacific Hydrazine Hydrate Market in 2021

Asia-Pacific to be Largest Market for Hydrazine Hydrate Market During Forecast Period

to be Largest Market for Hydrazine Hydrate Market During Forecast Period Polymerization and Blowing Agents Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

India to be the Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Polymer Foams

Growing Demand in Agrochemical Industry

Expanding Pharmaceuticals Sector

Restraints

Toxic and Carcinogenic Properties Affecting Demand in Various Applications

Availability of Substitutes in Water Treatment Application

Opportunities

Opportunities for the Use of Hydrazine Hydrate in Fuel Cells

Challenges

Environmental Challenges

Hazards Associated with the Use of Hydrazine

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Supplier

Manufacturer

Distribution to End-users

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Hydrazine Hydrates

Connected Markets: Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

Alternative to Urea-based Technology Using Environmentally Friendly Ammonia and Hydrogen Peroxide

Case Studies

Filtration of Hydrazine Hydrate Waste Salt Using Water Washing-based Integrated Technique for Producing Sodium Hydrate Via Ion-Exchange Membrane Electrolysis

Company Profiles

Major Players

Lanxess AG

Arkema SA

Lonza Group AG

Hpl Additives Limited

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Otsuka-Mgc Chemical Company, Inc.

Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Lgc Science Group Holdings Limited

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc.

Other Key Players

Dayangh Chem ( Hangzhou ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Japan Finechem Company, Inc.

Tangshan Chenhong Industrial Co. Ltd.

Jinan Forever Chemical Co. Ltd.

Capot Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Chemical Medicine Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

Hummel Croton Inc.

Universal Oil Field Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Nanjing Benzhi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dubi Chem Marine International Est

Avanschem

Triangulum Chemicals Private Limited

Oqema Ltd.

Arihant Chemical

Chemtex Speciality Limited

