Hydrazine Hydrate Market worth $308 million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Hydrazine Hydrate Market by Concentration Level (24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85% & 100%), Application (Polymerization & Blowing Agents, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2027", size was USD 222 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 308 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The market is projected to grow because of rising demand from the agrochemical industry. The agrochemicals industry offers a substantial potential for the use of hydrazine hydrate for advancements in technologies and rapid developments in the manufacturing of agricultural products. Therefore, the rising demand from the agrochemicals industry is a crucial driving factor behind the demand for hydrazine hydrate.

Polymerization & Blowing Agents was the largest application of the hydrazine hydrate market, in terms of value, in 2021

Hydrazine hydrate is used in the production of plastics and rubber chemicals. It is used as a raw material foaming agent or chemical blowing agent. Also, the derivatives of hydrazine hydrates, such as azobis azodicarbonamide and isobutyronitrile, are used as low-temperature blowing agents and polymerization initiators.

60%-85% is estimated to be the largest concentration level of the hydrazine hydrate, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

100%, 60%-85%, 40%-55% and 24%-35% are various market segment based on the concentration level. During the forecast period, 60%-85% is projected to hold the largest market share of hydrazine hydrate. This concentration level is used as a propellant in emergency power units (EPU) in single-engine aircraft, and F16 fighter aircraft. Moreover, it is also used in the manufacturing of veterinary drugs, chemical synthesis, and polymerization processes as an initiator or blowing agent.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the hydrazine hydrate market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for hydrazine hydrate, both in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of the hydrazine hydrate market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing industrialization and economic development in countries within the region. In addition, less stringent regulations in the region help manufacturers to produce and sell without any hindrance.

Market Players

The key players profiled in the report include Arkema S.A. (France), LANXESS AG (Germany), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), LGC Science Group Holdings Limited (UK), and Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc. (Japan).

