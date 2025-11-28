Hydrexia Broadens Magnesium-based Solid-state Application to Metallurgical Industry

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia Holding Limited ("Hydrexia"), a leading hydrogen technology solution provider, announced today that the company has successfully kicked off an engineering application demonstration with the Sinopec Research Institute of Petroleum Processing Co., Ltd. and Baowu Clean Energy Co., Ltd. (BWCE) for ton-scale magnesium-based solid-state equipment for the metallurgical industry. The groundbreaking application demonstration, which leverages Hydrexia's solid-state metal hydride hydrogen storage container (MHX), represents the first of its kind globally geared towards identifying hydrogen application scenarios for the metallurgical industry.

The demonstration is part of a broader National Key Research and Development Initiative under the Ministry of Science and Technology in China with a focus on developing engineering application demonstrations of High Temperature Materials for Hydrogen Storage and Effective Hydrogen Transport. The Research Institute of Petroleum Processing Co.,Ltd. of Sinopec acts as the leader of the demonstration and Hydrexia and BWCE as key collaborators.

The application demonstration in the metallurgical industry, which is based on ton-scale magnesium-based solid-state MHX, aims to facilitate the decarbonation endeavors of traditional high-carbon metallurgical enterprises amid their growing needs for hydrogen solutions. It is also geared towards providing a key foundation for hydrogen energy applications to be invested by traditional heavy industries, creating safe, effective, and economically feasible solutions for a wider adoption of hydrogen energy.

"We are excited to set our foot in a new market segment with a focused MHX application scenario. This important application initiative will set the tone for enhancing hydrogen application scenarios on a much larger scale," said Alex Fang, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hydrexia. "I believe our magnesium-based solid-state solutions and products will not only help with widening the role of hydrogen application in the metallurgical industry, but also accelerate the acceptance of hydrogen applications in a wider industry spectrum," Fang added.

Hydrexia has been actively promoting its flagship ton-scale MHX which is based on its unique and innovative industry breakthrough magnesium-based solid-state technology for hydrogen transport and storage. With its enhanced technology readiness and maturity for commercialization, MHX continues to find its tractions for different application scenarios both in China and overseas markets. The ongoing pan-Asia maritime shipment of hydrogen via MHX further underscores the commercial viability maturity of Hydrexia's solution and product.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider with global presence. Hydrexia specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid research and development capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

SOURCE Hydrexia