Hydrexia Facilitates SEDCE with Historical Regional Maritime Shipment of Solid-state Hydrogen

KUCHING, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia Holding Limited ("Hydrexia"), a leading hydrogen technology solution provider, announced today that the company is facilitating the first-ever maritime shipment of hydrogen roadshow from Kuching to Singapore and Hong Kong in collaboration with SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd (SEDCE), a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation in Malaysia. This historic shipment marks a significant milestone in the hydrogen transport industry, empowered by Hydrexia's solid-state metal hydride hydrogen storage container (MHX).

The first batch of the export shipment by sea, utilizing Hydrexia's MHX container, underscores a major step forward in the regional hydrogen trade and highlights the commercial viability of hydrogen transportation across regional maritime routes. The shipment also represents a benchmark in the commercialization of MHX product and holds profound significance in shaping the future of maritime hydrogen trade.

The shipment also illustrates the enhanced Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of MHX for broader commercialization. It enables easy transport by road, rail, and sea, thereby increasing the flexibility of hydrogen logistics across multiple modes of transport. Sea shipment of hydrogen utilizing MHX effectively mitigates risks associated with hydrogen logistics, enhances transport security, and reduces operational costs, positioning it as a critical enabler of cross-border hydrogen exchange.

With industry breakthrough magnesium-based solid-state technology imbedded in a ton-scale standardized 20-feet container, MHX boasts intrinsic safety, enlarged storage capacity, reduced cost, higher density, amongst other features. It has since gained favorable tractions from global industry experts and customers alike.

"We are delighted to note the growing market acceptance of our magnesium-based solid-state product with increasing customer tractions in different regions," said Alex Fang, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hydrexia." The shipment clearly demonstrates our ability to expand business to new regional markets and monetize our MHX," Fang added.

"SEDCE is continuously engaging relevant stakeholders and agencies with regards to new energy, and we are confident that transporting clean hydrogen molecules using MHX is the next way forward," said Robert Hardin, the Chief Executive Officer of SEDCE. "This Proof-of-Concept (PoC) represents a crucial milestone as we progress into commercial negotiations with potential off takers. By successfully completing this PoC, we aim to strengthen confidence in the product's reliability and scalability. Together with the upcoming roadshow, this initiative will open new market opportunities for Sarawak in the global hydrogen transport value chain," Hardin continued.

With regional maritime hydrogen transport becoming readily available, Hydrexia is committed to serving customers with MHX needs in the region and will continuously pursue business opportunities in the global market.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider with global presence. Hydrexia specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid research and development capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

About SEDCE

SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd is the new energy arm of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation established in 2019. SEDCE is developing Sarawak's new energy agenda, hydrogen development along with its downstream petroleum retail business.

SOURCE Hydrexia