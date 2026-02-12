Hydrexia Completes Historical Regional Maritime Shipment of Solid-state Hydrogen System

KUCHING, Malaysia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia Holding Limited ("Hydrexia"), a leading hydrogen technology solution provider, today announced the successful completion of a first-ever regional maritime shipment of its solid-state metal hydride hydrogen storage container (MHX). The months-long maritime roadshow, which commenced in late September 2025, traversed several major seaports across Asia. Enabled by MHX, it marks the inaugural maritime shipment of soli-state hydrogen in collaboration with SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd (SEDCE), a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation in Malaysia.

This milestone represents a significant advancement for the hydrogen transport industry, underscoring the commercial viability of regional maritime hydrogen trade. The sea shipment of hydrogen using MHX effectively mitigates risks associated with conventional hydrogen logistics, enhances transport safety, and reduces operational costs - positioning MHX as a critical enabler for cross-border hydrogen exchange.

"The successful roadshow has significantly boosted the confidence of potential regional off-takers in our product. Positive responses and feedback from our regional collaborators have been overwhelming," said Alex Fang, the chairman and chief executive officer of Hydrexia. "This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering viable solutions that accelerate global hydrogen adoption by leveraging our unique MHX technology," added Fang.

"This Proof-of-Concept (PoC) represents a crucial milestone as we progress into commercial negotiations with potential customers. Together with the successful roadshow, this initiative will open new market opportunities for Sarawak in the global hydrogen transport value chain," said the SEDCE chief executive officer, Robert Hardin.

"We are very pleased to have collaborated with our partner Hydrexia and SEDCE on this roadshow," said John Tay, chief executive officer of KPT Chemical Group Vietnam. "Hydrexia's MHX offers unique advantages and serves as a pivotal enabler in our efforts to develop hydrogen-related businesses. This marks an important initial step in introducing advanced solid-state hydrogen solutions to the Vietnamese market and supports the future development of green hydrogen projects."

"MHX stands out with its impressive ton-scale production capacity, which has the potential to significantly reduce hydrogen transport costs," said Xin Zhou, the sales director at Hong Kong MomentuX Technology. "The successful regional maritime shipment further demonstrates its intrinsic safety and reliability."

With the growing maturity of MHX technology and its readiness for commercialization, Hydrexia remains committed to serving regional and global customers by providing safe, efficient, and cost-effective solid-state hydrogen transport solutions—supporting the development of green hydrogen infrastructure worldwide.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider with global presence. Hydrexia specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid research and development capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

SOURCE Hydrexia