HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Celebrates Hyaluronic Acid Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science is celebrating Hyaluronic Acid Month by showcasing their one and only Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid throughout the month of January. To celebrate, the company is providing education on their Supercharged injectable-grade HA by partnering with key opinion leaders in the skincare field along with hosting webinars, Instagram Lives, newsletters and a social media sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win the HYDRINITY products.

"We are excited to celebrate HYDRINITY Hyaluronic Acid Month to help bring awareness to our industry-leading portfolio of products that are powered by our proprietary Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science. Not all HAs are created equal. Our Supercharged HA is a revolutionary formulation that features a pure, potent and 100% injectable-grade HA that dramatically hydrates skin for a radiant, smooth and youthful appearance."

In 2022, HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science introduced the next-generation Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid molecule that is the first advancement in HA technology in over 20 years. This technology combined with advanced actives has given providers and consumers powerful tools to deliver clinically proven accelerated results in as little as 2 weeks.

HYDRINITY Products with Supercharged HA include:

Restorative HA Serum - This silky and smooth serum contains proprietary PPM 6 Technology to enhance hydration, brightness, and luminosity while improving texture and accelerating the healing of delicate, compromised skin.

Technology to enhance hydration, brightness, and luminosity while improving texture and accelerating the healing of delicate, compromised skin. Renewing HA Serum - A super hydrating serum also featuring PPM 6 Technology, reduces the signs of skin aging with proprietary ingredients to attract moisture, boost radiance, diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and improve collagen and elastin production.

Technology, reduces the signs of skin aging with proprietary ingredients to attract moisture, boost radiance, diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and improve collagen and elastin production. VIVID Brightening Serum - A rapid, effective skin brightening serum developed with RPH Technology™, a proprietary formula that combines multiple powerful ingredients that work synergistically to dramatically improve the skin's appearance and reduce pigmentation while promoting overall skin health.

Eye Renew Complex - A powerhouse serum clinically proven to address fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles.

LUXE Lip Hydrator - Features the latest advancement in HA sphere technology to provide rapid rejuvenation and multi-layered hydration for a natural, silky, non-sticky, restorative boost for the lips.

The Hyaluronic Acid Month Sweepstakes is live from Tuesday, January 21st through Monday, January 30th. To enter, participants must follow @hydrinity_skincare and comment on post with #HydrinityHyaluronicAcidMonth and tag two friends along with tagging their favorite aesthetic provider or practice. One lucky winner will be announced on Tuesday, January 31st and will receive all five HYDRINITY products with Supercharged HA including the Restorative HA Serum, Renewing HA Serum, VIVID Brightening Serum, Eye Renew Complex and LUXE Lip Hydrator, a $578 retail value. Join the celebration and learn more about Supercharged HA on hydrinity.com and by following the brand on @hydrinity_skincare.

A bout HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science:

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain Supercharged injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other patented and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, HYDRINITY is available in over 3,000 professional practices and 22 countries globally and is rapidly expanding.

