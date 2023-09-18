Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands Facial Skincare Line with Eye Renew Complex and Vivid Brightening Serum

Two New Ways to Supercharge Skin Health for a More Youthful Appearance

MONROE, La., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science announced today the launch of two new advanced products including the Eye Renew Complex and Vivid Brightening Serum to expand its existing product portfolio offering two new ways to supercharge skin health. The two new innovative products are formulated with a fusion of breakthrough ingredients and have been clinically proven to show visible results in as little as 2 weeks.

"We are committed to our brand promise of using advanced science to deliver products that provide accelerated results and are excited to expand our existing facial skincare line with these two new ground-breaking innovations," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science. "With the addition of our new, proprietary RPH Technology™ in the Vivid Brightening Serum and the combination of our patented Injectable-Grade HA plus peptides and botanicals in the Eye Renew Complex, these two new formulations offer rapid and effective results only Hydrinity products can provide."

The new Hydrinity products includes:

Eye Renew Complex is infused with a patented Supercharged Injectable-Grade HA, proven PPM 6 Technology, plus additional botanicals clinically proven to address multiple signs of eye aging. This powerful yet gentle formula dramatically diminishes the appearance of crow's feet, visibly reduces puffiness and under-eye bags, and helps to quickly fade dark circles.

is infused with a patented Supercharged Injectable-Grade HA, proven PPM Technology, plus additional botanicals clinically proven to address multiple signs of eye aging. This powerful yet gentle formula dramatically diminishes the appearance of crow's feet, visibly reduces puffiness and under-eye bags, and helps to quickly fade dark circles. Vivid Brightening Serum is developed with proprietary RPH Technology™, a fusion of breakthrough ingredients combined with Supercharged Injectable-Grade HA designed to help repair, prevent, and hydrate for a more youthful and brighter appearance. The rapid, effective skin brightening serum targets three main factors that affect the skin tone to provide a brighter, more luminous, and even complexion.

Results of a Clinical Study with 52 women using Hydrinity Eye Renew Complex showed:

Results in 2 Weeks:*

73% fewer dark circles

77% less puffiness

84% less fine lines and wrinkles

84% firmer, brighter skin

Results of a Clinical Study with 36 women using Hydrinity Vivid Brightening Serum showed:

Results in 2 Weeks:*

80% brighter, more even skin tone

77% noticeable glow

72% less visible pores

69% less pigmentation and age spots

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is committed to formulating products that are completely safe, effective, and soothing for even the most stressed and sensitive skin types. The Hydrinity portfolio including the new Eye Renew Complex and Vivid Brightening Serum are dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, cruelty free, never greasy and absorb completely without pilling or flaking. Hydrinity is free of petrolatum, parabens, toxins, chemical irritants, synthetic antibiotics, dyes, perfume and fragrance.

For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or hydrinity.com.

*Large (52 subject), Multi-Arm Clinical Study was performed to assess the efficacy of the HYDRINITY™ Eye Renew Complex.

*Large (36 subject), Multi-Arm Clinical Study was performed to assess the efficacy of the HYDRINITY™ Vivid Brightening Serum.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products, surgical devices, and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients using our revolutionary hyaluronic acid technology. Medical reports revealed that the supercharged hyaluronic acid-based formulas promoted rapid healing and repair of even severely compromised skin patients. The Hydrinity team began experimenting with skin repair and anti-aging serums for at-home use and after 3 years, multiple formulations, and tireless research Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science was born. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 1,000 doctor's offices since launching in late 2022.

