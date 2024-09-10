Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands into Colombia

The company is proud to announce the new partnership with Gilmedica S.A.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, is proud to announce their new partnership with Gilmedica S.A.S. to represent its products in Colombia. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets and is excited to expand into the Colombian market.

For over 45 years, Gilmedica S.A.S. has been distributing aesthetic equipment, devices, and skincare products to leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians throughout Colombia. With 10 offices nationwide, Gilmedica S.A.S has penetrated over 90% of all aesthetic medical practices and clinics in Colombia, making it a leader in the aesthetics market.

"Luis Gil and his team are among the most respected teams in the aesthetic industry in Colombia. They command the attention of prominent aesthetic surgeons and physicians who will establish Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science as a leading brand in the Colombian professional skin care market. We are excited to launch the Hydrinity skin care products in this very important market together with Gilmedica S.A.S.," stated Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science.

The Colombian skin care market is projected to generate a revenue of US$602M by 2024 and has seen the highest aesthetic, derma and cosmetic industry growth among Latin American countries in recent years, propelling it into the ranks of the world's top 10 nations in the industry*. Relative to their population sizes, Colombia has already surpassed Brazil in aesthetic treatments, and projections show Mexico will also exceed the Brazilian market in the near future**.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has established itself as a market leader in the US, and we are confident with our 45+ years of expertise and prestige physician relationships, we will make Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science a leading brand in the Colombian skin care market," said Luis Fernando Gil, President of Gilmedica S.A.S. "We are very excited to be working with such an exclusive and clinically proven product line which has already begun to demonstrate its demand in the Latin American Market."

For more information about Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or hydrinity.com.

For more information about Gilmedica S.A.S., visit on Instagram, Facebook or gilmedica.com.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About Gilmedica S.A.S.:

Gilmedica S.A.S. is dedicated to distributing aesthetic equipment, devices, and skincare products to leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians throughout Colombia. With over 45 years of experience in the health sector, Gilmedica S.A.S. has contributed to Colombian health through high-quality technological products, patient safety and cost efficiency in services. Today, Gilmedica S.A.S. provides medical equipment and technology which can equip a medical institution by almost 90% allowing them to offer a comprehensive technical service guaranteeing the same support for all of its equipment and meeting clients needs in a reliable and assertive manner.

*Statista Market Insights, March 2024

**Chameleon Pharma Consulting Group, ISAPS 2022, OECD & Open Sources

