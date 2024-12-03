Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands into India

The company is proud to announce the new partnership with Photonence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, is proud to announce their new partnership with Photonence, a leading distributor and trusted partner in the healthcare industry, to represent its products in India. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets and is excited to expand into India.

The Indian skincare market is projected to grow at a staggering 14.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034*. This signifies a market opportunity for Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science in the fast-growing middle class and most populous country in the world, with the skincare market estimated to be over $3.3 billion.

"After evaluating and engaging in discussions with numerous potential partners over several months, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has chosen Photonence as a preferred partner in India. Photonence shares the ultra-premium, physician-focused business model with an excellent reputation that Hydrinity has been seeking in this crucial market," stated Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinty Accelerated Skin Science.

Photonence offers a fresh and innovative approach to the traditional concepts of beauty and health. The company's forward-thinking and cutting-edge solutions make Photonence the ideal partner to launch Hydrinity into the Indian skincare industry as the products are known for being a leader in hyaluronic acid technology.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science represents the forefront of skincare technology and branding that fits perfectly with our leading physician-driven business and will have a profound impact on the Indian market," said Deepak Tripathi, one of the founding partners of Photonence.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About Photonence:

Photonence is a medical device, products, and service company that markets and distributes brand-name drugs and medical devices in the areas of medical aesthetics, radiology, and gynecology. The company is the official partner of Genesis Biosystems, Wavemed, Amiea Med and GE Healthcare. Photonence prioritizes customer service and strives to deliver exceptional support to their valued customers by addressing inquiries promptly and providing the necessary guidance throughout the customer's experience.

*Future Market Insights Report

