Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands into Italy

The company is proud to announce the new partnership with Esteteam SRL

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, is proud to announce their new partnership with Esteteam SRL of Italy to represent its products in the European market. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets and is excited to expand into Italy.

Italy has long been a trendsetter in the beauty industry and a leader in various aesthetic treatment categories in Europe and globally. Today, the skincare market in Italy is projected to generate a revenue of US$3.19 billion in 2024*. This presents a significant market opportunity for Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science in a major European market.

"We are thrilled to have found Esteteam as our partner for one of the most important European markets. Esteteam shares many of our core beliefs, including their commitment to providing the most advanced, unique, and clinically proven products in each of our product categories," stated Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinty Accelerated Skin Science.

Esteteam SRL has been distributing leading skincare products for over 25 years and is known for providing innovative solutions in aesthetic medicine to prevent, treat, or correct various skin conditions. Through this new partnership, Esteteam SRL can provide the Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science products to consumers who are seeking skincare care with proven clinical results.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has had a remarkable launch and growth in the US, and we are confident that with our expertise and solid customer base, we will make Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science a leading brand in the medical skincare market in Italy. We are very excited to be working with such an exclusive and successful brand," said Stefano Ciampella, CEO of Esteteam SRL.

For more information about Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or hydrinity.com.

For more information about Esteteam SRL, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or esteteam.com/novita.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About Esteteam SRL:

Esteteam SRL has been dealing with skin for over 25 years, representing a sure point of reference in the provision of innovative solutions in aesthetic medicine when it comes to preventing, treating or correcting the majority of skin blemishes. Over time, Esteteam SRL has enriched their method with new frontier disciplines including genetics, epigenetics, nutraceuticals, metabolomics through extensive know-how and collaboration with professionals recognized as references in their specialties.

*Statista Market Insights, March 2024

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Stephanie Channell | Elana Trachtman

[email protected] | 212.675.8555

SOURCE Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science