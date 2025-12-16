HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Expands into the Caribbean

Company Announces New Partnership with Meta Cell, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., is pleased to announce their new partnership with Meta Cell, Inc., a leading provider of professional skincare across the Caribbean. Through this collaboration, Meta Cell will introduce HYDRINITY to a market of more than 42 million people, representing a regional GDP of over $135 billion. The Caribbean skincare market alone is projected to reach $1.17 billion in revenue by 2025.

Overall, consumer demand in the region continues to shift toward products rooted in natural, sustainable, and health-conscious formulations. HYDRINITY is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with its portfolio of science-driven skincare that incorporates natural, plant-based ingredients and emphasizes ethical, sustainable practices.

"The Meta Cell team has an exceptional reputation and the strategic relationships needed to bring HYDRINITY to the top physician and professional medical clinics throughout the Caribbean," said Brent Nixon, COO of HYDRINITY. "Dr. Nadia Manna and her team have developed a thoughtful, comprehensive launch strategy that will quickly establish HYDRINITY as a differentiated leader in the professional skincare market. We are excited to partner with Meta Cell on this expansion."

The Caribbean has a significant burden of various skin conditions, including high rates of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, bacterial and fungal infections, dermatitis, and other inflammatory disorders which drives a growing need for therapeutic and protective products. The region's rapidly expanding tourism industry further supports demand, as visitors increasingly seek high-quality skincare products, treatments, and cosmetic services.

"We have followed HYDRINITY for the past two years as the brand expanded across North and South America becoming the fastest growing professional skincare company in the U.S.," said Dr. Nikki Tang, CEO of DMark Beauty. "The Caribbean market is ready for the advanced technologies and formulations HYDRINITY offers, especially for common concerns such as acne, dyschromia, dermatitis, melasma, and overall skin damage. We are confident and excited to establish HYDRINITY as a leader in the region."

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 30 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

About Cell Meta, Inc.

Headquartered in Barbados with Caribbean reach, Meta Cell Inc. is a physician-led distributor of premium, evidence-based aesthetic skincare and advanced wellness supplements. The company curates clinically proven portfolios and supports adoption through clinician education, disciplined channel management, and dependable island logistics. Supported by an integrated group spanning import and export operations and a physician-led clinic and training hub, Meta Cell delivers end-to-end capability from market entry to in-clinic implementation.

