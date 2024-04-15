Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Introduces MicroFusion Technology and Expands Facial Skincare Line with PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser and HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer

The Next Generation Technology with the Power to Transform Skin

MONROE, La., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science announced today the launch of two new products including the PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser and HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer. The products are powered by revolutionary MicroFusion Technology, which is the next generation advancement in skincare science that harnesses the power of nature to deliver powerful and accelerated results in a fraction of the time. The PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser and HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer are the only skincare products in the industry to contain MicroFusion Technology. This innovative technology not only draws out harmful toxins but also transports and deposits active ingredients deeper below the skin's surface where active skin repair, renewal, and restoration happens.

PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer

"We are thrilled to introduce the PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser and HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer along with an innovative skincare technology unprecedented in the skincare industry. Our advanced MicroFusion Technology helps to stimulate collagen production, increases luminosity, evens skin tone, tones and tightens to improve laxity and sagging skin, and helps to reduce blemishes," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science. "We continually strive to develop cutting edge products to push the boundaries of the industry. Our focus is on incorporating revolutionary ingredients to deliver visible results within just two weeks of use."

The new Hydrinity products includes:

PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser is the only cleanser powered by a patented MicroFusion Technology. This therapeutic gel cleanser acts like a magnet to draw out micro-pollutants and pore-clogging debris that can cause inflammation, blemishes, redness, and accelerated aging. Designed for daily use, this pH balanced cleanser contains gentle resurfacing AHA's, botanicals, antioxidants, and fulvic acid to effectively cleanse away make-up, excess oils, and impurities all while maintaining a healthy, balanced biome.

is the only cleanser powered by a patented MicroFusion Technology. This therapeutic gel cleanser acts like a magnet to draw out micro-pollutants and pore-clogging debris that can cause inflammation, blemishes, redness, and accelerated aging. Designed for daily use, this pH balanced cleanser contains gentle resurfacing AHA's, botanicals, antioxidants, and fulvic acid to effectively cleanse away make-up, excess oils, and impurities all while maintaining a healthy, balanced biome. HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer is developed with a clinically proven, patented MicroFusion Technology to reverse polarity to attract and transport active ingredients deep into the dermal layer where they are needed the most. HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer provides enhanced bioavailability of active ingredients including a potent, lipid-soluble form of vitamin C, fulvic acid, and hyaluronic acid to deliver antioxidant protection, increase hydration levels, improve uneven skin tone, and leaves you with a healthy, luminous glow.

Results of a Clinical Study using PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser showed:

Results in 4 Weeks:*

100% texture and feel of skin is smoother

91% skin tone looks more even

91% skin feels balanced and more hydrated

100% helps remove makeup effectively

Results of a Clinical Study using HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer showed:

Results in 4 Weeks:*

82% overall appearance of skin has improved

82% skin tone looks brighter and more even

91% skin feels balanced and more hydrated

100% overall, loves the way skin looks and feels

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is committed to formulating products that are completely safe, effective, and soothing for even the most stressed and sensitive skin types. The Hydrinity portfolio including the new PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser and HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer are dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, cruelty free, never greasy and absorb completely without pilling or flaking. Hydrinity is free of petrolatum, parabens, toxins, chemical irritants, synthetic antibiotics, dyes, perfume and fragrance.

For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or hydrinity.com.

*45 subjects were enrolled in a multicenter, randomized clinical study to determine the clinical efficacy and safety profile of PRELUDE Facial Treatment Cleanser. Patients included in the study were > 18, Fitzpatrick I-VI, dry or oily skin, acne or non-acne prone.

*45 subjects were enrolled in a multicenter, randomized clinical study to determine the clinical efficacy and safety profile of HYDRI-C Vitamin C Moisturizer. Patients included in the study were > 18, Fitzpatrick I-VI, dry or oily skin, acne or non-acne prone.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Stephanie Channell | Elana Trachtman

[email protected] | 212.675.8555

SOURCE Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science