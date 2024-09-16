Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Launches LUXE Lip Hydrator Expanding Into the Dermatological Skincare Lip Category

Featuring Proprietary Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid and the Latest Advancement in HA Sphere Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science today announced the launch of the new LUXE Lip Hydrator, marking the brand's expansion into the dermatological skincare lip category. This powerful lip treatment is a true intersection of science and luxury, featuring a proprietary Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid combined with the latest advancement in HA sphere technology. It provides rapid rejuvenation and multi-layered hydration for a natural, silky, non-sticky, restorative boost for the lips.

"We are excited to bring LUXE Lip Hydrator to our industry-leading portfolio of products developed with our Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid, keeping Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science at the forefront of skincare technology," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science. "This new revolutionary lip treatment is truly like no other product on the market delivering unmatched hydration, rejuvenation, and a luxury experience."

Formulated with dual-weight, 100% injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, along with powerful peptides and rich botanical actives, the LUXE Lip Hydrator provides a complete lip health solution. Once applied, it helps provide instant and long-lasting hydration, increases natural lip volume, and provides a refined and youthful appearance.

"I like how this lip treatment provides a silky, non-sticky application and combines their Supercharged HA with advanced sphere technology known for its exceptional ability to attract and absorb water," stated Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Amy B. Lewis. "With this proprietary triple-action HA powerhouse, the LUXE Lip Hydrator penetrates the delicate layers of the lip and absorbs and retains water before it can evaporate, leaving patients with hydrated, balanced, and youthful looking lips."

Results of a Clinical Study using LUXE Lip Hydrator showed:

Results in 30 Days:*

100% saw visible improvement in the overall texture and smoothness of their lips

100% noticed lips felt hydrated and balanced after application

100% liked the texture and consistency of the lip hydrator

80% noticed a reduction in the appearance of lip lines while using the lip hydrator

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is committed to formulating products that are safe, effective and soothing for even the most stressed and sensitive skin types. The Hydrinity portfolio including the new LUXE Lip Hydrator are dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, cruelty free, and safe for all skin types. Hydrinity is free of petrolatum, parabens, toxins, chemical irritants, synthetic antibiotics, dyes, perfume and fragrance.

*25 patients, multicenter, randomized study to assess product efficacy and patient satisfaction.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Stephanie Channell | Elana Trachtman

[email protected] | 212.675.8555

