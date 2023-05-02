Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Names Internationally Recognized Dermatologist Dr. Suneel Chilukuri as Chief Medical Advisor

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science today announced the appointment of Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, M.D., F.A.A.D, F.A.C.M.S as the brand's new Chief Medical Advisor. In this role, Dr. Chilukuri will chair the Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science industry leading multi-disciplinary Medical Advisory Board. He will be an instrumental member of the new product development team, as well as develop and oversee all clinical research protocols as the lead investigator in upcoming clinical studies.

"When I was introduced to Hydrinity I was immediately impressed. It's a true advancement in hyaluronic acid technology and products, something we haven't seen in the market for 20 years," says Dr. Chilukuri. "I look forward to being a part of the brand's future innovations they bring to the professional skincare market, as well as growing the brand's Medical Advisory Board and overseeing their clinical studies."

Dr. Chilukuri is a board-certified dermatologist and an internationally recognized expert on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. For over 20 years, Dr. Chilukuri has been advancing how cosmetic dermatology can help patients achieve their skincare goals and perfecting techniques for non-surgical facelifts. He has been published in over 30 medical journals and has over 160 abstracts and presentations around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chilukuri to the Hydrinity team as our Chief Medical Advisor," says Keith O'Briant, CEO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science. "With deep roots in regenerative medicine, we know our partnership with Dr. Chilukuri will strengthen our mission to innovate and disrupt the cosmeceutical skincare space with industry leading products and technology."

In 2022, Hydrinity introduced the next generation of hyaluronic acid (HA) to the aesthetics industry utilizing a patented extraction process that creates a 99.9% pure, injectable grade HA molecule in two precise weights. This supercharged HA is combined with other proprietary technologies from the brand, including PPM6 Technology, to create a powerful, effective product portfolio that can produce visible results in as little as two weeks. Hydrinity products are Dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, and cruelty free. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or hydrinity.com.

About Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products, surgical devices, and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients using our revolutionary hyaluronic acid technology. Medical reports revealed that the supercharged hyaluronic acid-based formulas promoted rapid healing and repair of even severely compromised skin patients. The Hydrinity team began experimenting with skin repair and anti-aging serums for at-home use and after 3 years, multiple formulations, and tireless research Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science was born.

About Dr. Suneel Chilukuri:

Dr. Suneel Chilukuri is an internationally recognized cosmetic dermatologist specializing in the C-Lift, a non-surgical facelift technique. As an innovator in the aesthetic space, he has invented the CT neck lift, the CBL nonsurgical face lift, and the Silhouette nonsurgical body lift. Dr. Chilukuri fellowship-trained in advanced dermatologic surgery, Mohs micrographic surgery, and laser surgery at Yale College of Medicine. He studied dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine and trained in general and plastic surgery at University of California Los Angeles. Dr. Chilukuri has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals and textbooks. He is a sought-after speaker for both national and international conferences regarding cosmetic procedures. He has served as a faculty instructor and clinical professor for cosmetic, surgical, and reconstructive surgery at renowned academic institutions including Yale University School of Medicine, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Baylor College of Medicine, and Albert Einstein Medical College.

