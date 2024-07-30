Hydrinity Skin Science Expands into Thailand

The company is proud to announce the new partnership with Filtech Enterprises

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, is proud to announce their new partnership with Filtech Enterprises to represent its products in one of Asia's most influential aesthetic markets. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets and is excited to expand into Thailand.

Filtech Enterprises is a well-established leader in medical products covering all major market segments in aesthetic medicine and offers a significant market opportunity for Hydrinity Accelerated Skin to provide consumers skincare with proven clinical results.

"I have successfully launched numerous technology-advanced product lines over the past 15+ years with Filtech Enterprises. Specializing in ophthalmic, surgical devices, skincare products, aesthetic devices, and physical therapy equipment, Filtech has consistently achieved market leadership across these sectors. Renowned for delivering cutting-edge medical solutions, Filtech Enterprises has been a trusted supplier to physicians and clinics for over three decades, solidifying its position as a leader in the aesthetic provider market," stated Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinty Accelerated Skin Science.

In 2019, the market size for skin care products in Thailand was valued at $2.6 billion, and it is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027*. This makes Thailand one of the top professional skincare markets in Asia, ranking just behind Japan, China, South Korea, and India. Several factors contribute to this growth, including Thailand's status as a top destination for aesthetic tourism, ranking second only to India for aesthetic procedures tourism.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has achieved notable success in North America and Europe, showcasing its cutting-edge chemistry and strong branding. With proven effectiveness and innovation, Hydrinity products are poised to captivate the Thai market. Having collaborated with Brent, known for spearheading successful, advanced, and clinically proven products, we are confident in the potential Hydrinity has to lead in Thailand. Our significant investment underscores our commitment, anticipating rapid success and profitability for Hydrinity in this strategic market," said Anuwat Lertpithaksoonthorn, Managing Director of Filtech Enterprises.

About Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About Filtech Enterprises:

Filtech Enterprises was established in 1994 and is a well-established leader in medical equipment for ophthalmic, aesthetic, physical therapy and cosmeceutical products, surgery products, LASIK center and beauty center. The company provides total solutions for customers and is sensitive to the ever-changing needs of the market, customers, suppliers and employees, and provides the necessary support, training, and continuing education to be superior in the Thai market.

