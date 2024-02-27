Hydrite Celebrates 95 Years

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of industrial chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce that it will be celebrating its 95th anniversary in February of 2024.

On February 6, 1929 Hydrite started as a supplier to the tanning industry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin which was a hotspot for tanneries, one of which was supplying the leather harnesses used by the U.S. Armed Services. When the Great Depression hit, the previous owners of Hydrite were looking to sell the company. Seeing an opportunity, Wayne Thompson and Richard Honkamp left their jobs in 1935 and purchased a majority share in Hydrite.

Hydrite is the company that it is today thanks to the risk Wayne and Richard took many years ago. The evolution from a chemical distributor to a chemical producer was a major turning point for the success of the company. As a chemical producer, Hydrite continues to expand its business now covering most regions of the United States.

Hydrite looks forward to celebrating throughout the year and each year until the 100th anniversary with companywide celebrations at each location to recognize the employees who have helped achieve this milestone.

Kevin Honkamp, President, commented, "We would like to thank all of our employees, customers, and suppliers who have made these past 95 years so successful. We are excited to celebrate this milestone and look forward to celebrating 100 years!"

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call (262) 792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 1,000 employees throughout the United States. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite focuses on chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With a diverse product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience in solving the most challenging formulating problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

