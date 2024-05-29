Hydrite Named Winner of 2024 Top Workplaces Award

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth time, Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Workplaces award winner by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for creating high employee experience and exceptional workplaces.

The Top Workplaces award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party engagement survey conducted in the counties of Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha. The survey assesses an organization using several factors, including 15 research-based culture drivers and three statements that measure employee engagement.

"Being an eight-time Top Workplace award winner is a remarkable achievement," Hydrite Executive Director Jessie Mayer said. "Such consistent recognition is evidence to Hydrite's commitment to excellence, both in delivering results and in how those results are achieved. As we celebrate our 95th anniversary, we continue to prioritize an exceptional workplace culture that stands out not only in the manufacturing industry, but amongst other companies in Southeastern Wisconsin."

Hydrite President Kevin Honkamp commented, "We are honored to be named a 2024 Top Workplace winner. This achievement along with recently receiving the Wisconsin Safety Council Corporate Safety Award exemplifies the culture we strive for at Hydrite, which focuses on People, Integrity, Responsible Growth, Quality, and Innovation. Throughout our 95 years in business, our employees have made it possible to earn these recognitions and make Hydrite the company it is today."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available and stands by their core values and expectations which focus around Integrity, Innovation, Quality, People, and Responsible Growth. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call (262) 792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the US. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. Learn more at www.hydrite.com.

