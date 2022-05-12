Hydrite® Named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Finalist

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, was named a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year finalist for contributions made to the state of Wisconsin and the Manufacturing Industry of America.

The Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) program recognizes the state's top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes, and reinvestment into local communities.

Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size. Hydrite is one of eight finalists in the Mega Category which is defined as 500+ employees.

Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. These partners will celebrate the finalists and reveal the winners on May 19, 2022, at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

"It was a pleasure to recognize Hydrite as a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year finalist with my colleagues Jason Page, Partner at Baker Tilly, and Raymond Krueger, Partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP," says Wade Goodsell, Chief Operating Officer at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC). "We are especially pleased Hydrite is part of this year's MOTY program and highlighted as a top-rated manufacturer in Wisconsin."

Kevin Honkamp, President of Hydrite, commented, "As a manufacturer in the state of Wisconsin, Hydrite has developed a reputation for providing excellence in chemical manufacturing with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise. Our core values and expectations focus on Integrity, Innovation, Quality, People, and Responsible Growth."

As a company with a strong commitment to their customers and employees, Hydrite continues to invest in people, technology, community, and sustainability to offer products and systems that help deliver and provide creative solutions.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. www.hydrite.com

