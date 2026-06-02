Hydro Flask® and Universal Music Group Partner to Promote Reusable Drinkware in Music Spaces

Hydro Flask will work across UMG's global network of studios, songwriting sessions, and events to encourage the reduction of single-use beverageware by integrating reusable hydration solutions

Launching with a special event at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, the sustainability-focused global collaboration will unfold throughout the year with activations and events featuring Gigi Perez, Sekou, and additional surprise artists

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask®, an award-winning leader in high-performance insulated products, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announce a new global partnership to encourage the reduction of single-use beverage waste within the music industry.

Hydro Flask and Universal Music Group's global collaboration will unfold throughout the year with activations and events featuring Gigi Perez, Sekou, and additional surprise artists. Sekou Photo Credit: Rio Romaine; Gigi Perez Photo Credit: Pauline Bonnke

Built as a long-term creative collaboration — from songwriting sessions and recording studios to live events and artist experiences — Hydro Flask will support the artists, songwriters, producers and fans shaping culture by creating access to reusable hydration solutions that minimize impact on the natural environments that inspire creativity. By embedding in the spaces where creativity happens, the brand becomes part of the daily rhythm of music culture while providing a choice for reusable products.

The announcement builds on a series of early integrations already woven into some of UMG's biggest cultural moments this year. This expanded collaboration officially launched on June 1 with a special event inside Abbey Road's iconic Studio Two in London. The evening spotlighted Hydro Flask's artist collaboration with singer and songwriter Sekou, while also introducing additional rising UMG talent.

Sustainable Hydration Enters Studios

To reduce reliance on single-use plastics, Hydro Flask will partner across UMG's global studio network including Abbey Road Studios, Chelsea Studios Los Angeles, Chelsea Studios New York City, East Iris, and Capitol Studios, installing hydration stations and reusable solutions to promote habit change. At Abbey Road Studios, where Hydro Flask will present as the official Sustainable Drinkware Partner through 2027, this effort will serve as a flagship model for sustainable hydration, with learnings that can scale across UMG's studio and office footprint worldwide. This initiative will complement Abbey Road's existing sustainability strategy, which includes energy-efficiency measures, renewable energy purchase, supplier sustainability requirements, and the removal of single-use bottles from its restaurant and studio control rooms.

In its first year, the UMG program aims to eliminate over 10,000 single-use drinks and distribute more than 2,000 reusable bottles across all studios, with the potential to cut studio beverage container waste by up to 80%. These initiatives point to a larger opportunity across studios, where a typical space may average use of up to 500 plastic water bottles per month.

As an extension of this studio integration, Hydro Flask will also serve as the title sponsor of writing camps organized by Universal Music Publishing's Global Creative Group (UMPG). A team of A&R executives across key territories identifies and expands these global creative opportunities to UMPG's roster. These international camps bring together artists, producers, and songwriters to develop new material, placing Hydro Flask alongside the collaborative process itself and reinforcing its role in supporting music spaces.

Music-Fueled Fan Products

To welcome music fans into the experience, Hydro Flask and UMG will release a range of exclusive products. For a limited time, fans will be able to purchase a collection of studio-inspired designs through HydroFlask.com; artist-inspired, limited edition products beginning with Gigi Perez and Sekour; and additional artist drops powered by Bravado and Famehouse, UMG's licensing and brand management divisions. Surprise artist-driven drops will continue throughout the year, alongside MyHydro Takeovers, allowing fans to create personalized products inspired by participating artists. Additionally, a range of custom product offerings will also be available at the Abbey Road Shop and online in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to reducing environmental impact within the everyday creative lives of artists and teams," said Naomi McMahon, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing & Partnerships, Universal Music Group For Brands. "By bringing reusable products and refill solutions directly into our studios, Hydro Flask is helping reduce waste in a real and practical way. When environmental responsibility is built into the spaces where music is made, artists can stay focused on creating while knowing their choices are helping protect the planet."

Hydro Flask's President Larry Witt adds, "Our partnership with Universal Music Group brings our mission to life in a space where culture is created and shared with the world. By making reusable bottles and refill solutions part of the music ecosystem, we're fueling the creative process, empowering artists to create with intention while reducing single-use waste."

"Artists are at the heart of everything we do at UMG, and the studio environments we create for them should reflect our values," said Dylan Siegler, SVP, Head of Sustainability at Universal Music Group. "This partnership helps embed our commitment to positive impact into the creative process."

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group exists to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask, a Helen of Troy Limited (Nasdaq: HELE) company, was founded in 2009 with the goal of delivering high-performance insulated products to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. Hydro Flask is a leader in award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, tumblers, mugs and leakproof caps and lids. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Guided by its rally cry, Cut Loose Single Use, Hydro Flask is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics. To learn more about Hydro Flask and to see the company's full lineup of award-winning products, visit hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon and Olive & June. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

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