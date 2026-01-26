Hydro Flask® Partners with Ocean Conservancy®, Joining Protect Where We Play℠ Movement

Addressing the Global Ocean Plastic Crisis

Ocean Conservancy estimates that close to 200 million metrics tons of plastic are circulating in our ocean, with an estimated additional 11 million metrics tons added each year—equivalent to more than a garbage truck of plastic entering the ocean each minute.1

"The ocean is our planet's life-support system. Every other breath taken by an athlete on the field, a singer on the stage, or a fan in the stands comes from the ocean," said Jenna DiPaolo Colley, chief brand and communications officer at Ocean Conservancy. "Protect Where We Play is on a mission to leverage athletes, artists, teams, events and venues to mobilize millions of fans worldwide in protecting this vital resource, and that includes curbing single-use plastics."

Helen of Troy Home & Outdoor Division President Larry Witt adds, "At Hydro Flask, we hold a foundational value to protect the waters and lands where we recreate. Our new relationship with Ocean Conservancy's Protect Where We Play initiative builds upon our history of community-focused giving and single-use plastic reduction programs, allowing us to have greater global impact in encouraging public action to replace plastic products and preserve our planet for future generations."

Hydro Flask & Protect Where We Play Partnership

Through the multi-year Protect Where We Play partnership, Hydro Flask and Ocean Conservancy will co-create activations focused on reducing or removing single-use plastics at stadiums and venues to help safeguard marine ecosystems:

Protect Where We Play Community Events : From stages to stadiums, these interactive programs will engage athletes, artists and fans to collectively take action in reducing and eliminating plastic waste.

: From stages to stadiums, these interactive programs will engage athletes, artists and fans to collectively take action in reducing and eliminating plastic waste. Education and Awareness Campaigns: Expansive digital and on-the-ground outreach efforts will share practical ways fans can reduce single-use plastics, inspiring lasting change.

Expansive digital and on-the-ground outreach efforts will share practical ways fans can reduce single-use plastics, inspiring lasting change. National Beach and River Cleanups : Organized in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup® program, these volunteer-driven events will remove trash and debris from coastlines and waterways, collecting valuable data to inform future solutions.

: Organized in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup® program, these volunteer-driven events will remove trash and debris from coastlines and waterways, collecting valuable data to inform future solutions. Impact Measurement: Hydro Flask will tap into Ocean Conservancy's Clean Swell App and related tools to measure impacts around plastic reduction at activations.

In this first year of partnership, Hydro Flask will activate around two premier sports events to engage fans at scale. Protect Where We Play will support EcoAthletes Collegiate Cup, engaging college athletes and campuses nationwide. Hydro Flask is proud to present Protect Where We Play's spotlights of EcoAthlete Champions monthly for the year. Momentum will continue in June and July around the FIFA World Cup, as the two brands meet in Miami to host on-site fan activations underscoring the connection between global sport, plastic reduction and ocean health.

Learn more about the Protect Where We Play movement at protectwhereweplay.com, and for additional information about Hydro Flask's comprehensive corporate responsibility initiatives visit hydroflask.com/brand-values.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask, a division of Helen of Troy Limited, was founded in 2009 with the goal of delivering high-performance insulated products to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. The company is the leader in award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, tumblers, mugs and leakproof caps and lids. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Guided by its rally cry, Refill for Good, Hydro Flask is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Refill For Good, and to see the company's full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The company sometimes refers to these brands as their Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

About Ocean Conservancy

For more than 50 years, Ocean Conservancy has delivered effective, evidence-based solutions for the ocean and all who depend on it. Today, we continue to unite science, people and policy to protect our ocean from the greatest challenges it faces: climate change, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss. We are a 501(C)3 headquartered in Washington, D.C. that inspires a worldwide network of partners, advocates and supporters through our comprehensive and clear-eyed approach to ocean conservation. Together, we are securing a healthy ocean and a thriving planet, forever and for everyone. For more information, visit oceanconservancy.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky or Instagram.

About Protect Where We Play

Protect Where We Play (PWWP) is an Ocean Conservancy initiative uniting sports and entertainment industries to protect the ocean by leveraging athletes, artists, teams, events and venues to mobilize millions of fans worldwide. Together, we combat climate change and preserve the future of sports, entertainment and all the places we play and find joy. www.protectwhereweplay.com #protectwhereweplay

1 Plastics Policy 101: An Introduction to Science-Based Solutions to the Plastic Pollution Crisis (February 2026).

Media Contact:

TURNER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydro Flask