Hydro Flask announces 2021 Parks for All Giving Program Grant Recipients, boosting Parks for All Contributions over $1.9 million

Hydro Flask launched its charitable program Parks for All in January 2017 to support the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces in the U.S. and beyond. To date, Parks For All has supported 122 non-profits, given over $1.9 million in cash grants and donated nearly 60,000 bottles. Through Parks For All, Hydro Flask also works alongside grantees in on-the-ground activities, digital and advocacy initiatives and social media campaigns promoting healthier, happier lives outdoors.

With our Parks For All grantees, we're working to make green spaces more equitable, accessible and welcoming for all.

"Hydro Flask is proud to celebrate the significant work of our Parks For All grantees that ensures parks – from urban parks to national parks and beyond – get the resources they need, and also help everyone enjoy the benefits of the outdoors," said Indigo Teiwes, Associate Director, Corporate Responsibility. "Since 2017, Parks for All has supported more than 41,000 people spending 375,000 hours experiencing the physical, mental and social benefits of time outside."

Over the course of just four years, Parks for All programs have accomplished the following:

5,000 volunteers engaged

34 miles of trails maintained

14,000 pounds of trash picked up

350 workshops and trainings held

Additionally, Hydro Flask is committed to improving equity in outdoor access through Parks for All. One of the program priorities is directing a portion of funding to Black, Indigenous, People of Color and Latinx-led organizations, as well as projects that expand park access for these and other historically marginalized communities. To date, these groups represent over 30 percent of Parks For All program participants.

"This past year we've seen a lot of social discourse around inequities. It's important to understand these inequities have been and continue to be persistent in the outdoors. The exclusion of Black, Indigenous and other People of Color from outdoor spaces, as well as the inequitable resources for parks in communities of color, illustrates just how vital it is that we work to eliminate barriers and ensure they have access to outdoor parks, playgrounds, trails and other public lands," said Teiwes. "Together with our grantees, we're working to close the diversity gap in the outdoors and make green spaces more equitable, accessible and welcoming for all."

Through the 2021 grants, Parks For All is donating $263,991 to six U.S. national grantees, including:

Appalachian Trail Conservancy*: Ladder of Engagement: Developing the Next Generation of Conservationists ($30,000)

Groundwork USA Inc: Community Connections: Engaging New Audiences on Public Lands ($48,991)

Inc: Community Connections: Engaging New Audiences on Public Lands National Park Foundation*: Building Sustainable Infrastructure through Water Refill Station Installation in America's National Parks ($50,000)

Outdoor Foundation*: National Thrive Outside Day ($50,000)

The Giving Grove, Inc.: Little Orchards, Big Impact: Creating Sustainable Urban Green Spaces ($50,000)

The Trust for Public Land*: Creating Equitable Communities for All through Parks and Nature ($25,000)

In addition to the nationally focused grants, Parks for All is also contributing over $75,000 in regionally focused grants to six nonprofits including:

Florida National Parks Association, Inc ( Florida ) ($15,000)

) Girl Scouts of Western Washington ( Washington state ) ($15,000)

( ) Los Angeles Audubon Society ( California ) ($15,000)

) National Forest Foundation ( Alaska ) ($10,000)

) Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods ( California ) ($15,000)

) Vamos Outdoors Project ( Washington state ) ($15,000)

Internationally, the Parks for All program is awarding $65,000 in grants to three organizations:

Canada : The Alpine Club of Canada ($15,000)

: The Alpine Club of UK: Surfers Against Sewage Ltd* ($25,000)

Germany : Clean River Project e.V. ($25,000)

* denotes repeat grantee beneficiaries

"This year has shown how essential access to greenspaces is to our health and wellbeing, but youth of color are vastly underrepresented in the use and stewardship of our nation's public lands," said Stephen Burrington, Executive Director for Groundwork USA. "Thanks to the generous support of Hydro Flask's Parks for All initiative, youth from cities across the Groundwork network will get to explore their local parks in new ways - many for the first time - and help their communities build lasting connections to these public spaces."

"Hydro Flask's support helps improve the visitor experience through investments in sustainable infrastructure," said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "Thanks to Hydro Flask's grant, park visitors can more easily stay hydrated and reduce their footprint while exploring the wonder of national parks."

To learn more about Hydro Flask Parks For All Grantees and a full summary of the exciting projects we are funding please visit, https://www.hydroflask.com/parks-for-all.

