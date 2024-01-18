Hydro Flask's Parks For All Giving Program Commemorates 2024 Grantees

The Parks For All giving program honors fifteen organizations with the like-minded goal of advancing outdoor equity and public lands

BEND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask , an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, proudly announces the selection of fifteen impactful grantees for its Parks For All giving program in 2024. Building on its success in 2023, Hydro Flask is contributing over $395,000 in grants to national, regional, and international organizations dedicated to fostering more positive and equitable outdoor experiences.

The Parks For All giving program, now in its seventh year, has reached a remarkable milestone, surpassing a lifetime contribution of over $3.7 million. The brand's unwavering commitment to creating positive change and protecting green spaces aligns with its broader mission to help eliminate single-use plastics and make the outdoors accessible for all. Since its inception in 2017, Parks For All has supported over 241 nonprofit organizations, collectively investing in projects that include park development, restoration, equitable access initiatives, and the reduction of disposable plastic usage.

"This year, we are overjoyed to continue our mission, having witnessed the program's growth in both size and impact over the years," said Indigo Teiwes, Director of Corporate Responsibility in the Home & Outdoor division at Helen of Troy. "From supporting Indigenous and youth-led restoration of wilderness lands in Arizona to helping further local park access in the UK, our commitment to creating positive outdoor experiences for everyone becomes more tangible with each passing year. As we expand our support to organizations dedicated to help eradicate disposable plastics, Hydro Flask's Refill For Good initiative stands as our call to action for conscientious decisions in favor of reusable products."

Teiwes added, "Our journey is not just about numbers; it's about the places we care for and the lives we impact. By partnering with organizations dedicated to supporting quality connections with the outdoors, we are providing both financial support and actively contributing to the transformation of outdoor spaces into vibrant, accessible, and welcoming hubs for everyone to enjoy. This ongoing commitment is a testament to our belief that the positive impact of Parks For All extends far beyond the dollar amount of grants – it's about fostering a shared legacy for generations to come."

Hydro Flask's 2024 Parks For All donations will include cash grants to the following national, regional and international nonprofits:

National Parks For All Grantees: Totaling $241,982

The Surfrider Foundation*: Surfrider Foundation Plastic Pollution Initiative

Trust for Public Land*: Creating equitable communities for all through parks

Groundwork USA *: Land Use Innovation in five urban environmental justice neighborhoods

*: Land Use Innovation in five urban environmental justice neighborhoods National Indian Youth Leadership Development Project: Project Venture Program

SOS Outreach: Ski/Snowboard lessons and mentorship to low-income youth

Regional Parks For All Grantees: Totaling $89,520

Anacostia Watershed Society ( Maryland ): Reducing community use of plastic water bottles

): Reducing community use of plastic water bottles Arizona Trail Association ( Arizona ): Seeds of Stewardship and Gear Girls Programs

): Seeds of Stewardship and Gear Girls Programs Kentucky Waterways Alliance ( Kentucky ): Commonwealth Sweep Program

): Commonwealth Sweep Program New York-New Jersey Trail Conference ( New York and New Jersey ): Trail preservation across state lands

and ): Trail preservation across state lands RIVERSPORT Foundation ( Oklahoma ): Planting shade trees and installing natural seating

): Planting shade trees and installing natural seating Wild Arizona ( Arizona ): Park maintenance, led by Indigenous and youth populations

International Parks For All Grantees: Totaling $63,640

PATRON e.V. ( Germany ): Act and Educate CleanUP Tour 2024

): Act and Educate CleanUP Tour 2024 South Downs National Park Trust (UK): Park access within 10km of the South Downs boundary

Trails Youth Initiatives ( Canada ): Four Seasons, Four Years, For Life Program

): Four Seasons, Four Years, For Life Program Trash Free Trails (UK): Community hubs for plastic reduction

*Repeat grantee beneficiaries.

To learn more about current and past grantees and projects, visit Parks For All or watch Hydro Flask's Let's Go! video series on YouTube , which documents the inspiring people and groups who are bringing joy to all by helping to make these special places more accessible to all.

About Parks For All

Parks For All is the giving platform for Hydro Flask. Through Parks For All, Hydro Flask supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, and providing more equitable access to parks, as well as working towards making the world a better place through its goal to help eliminate single-use plastic. For Hydro Flask, parks represent a place we can all go to recreate, relax, or be inspired. From urban park excursions with our family to national park adventures in the backcountry, parks of all types and sizes help make us healthier, happier, and more fulfilled. Parks For All is the brand's way of sharing its love for green spaces, and ensuring these special places get the attention and protection they deserve. As of January 2024, Parks For All has supported 241 nonprofits by contributing over $3.7 million and donating more than 96,000 Hydro Flask bottles to its grantees. For more information about Parks For All, please visit www.hydroflask.com/parks-for-all .

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask, a brand of Helen of Troy, was founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon. The leader of award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, All Around™ Tumblers, and leakproof caps and lids, Hydro Flask delivers high-performance insulated gear to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers, the Day Escape™ and Carry-Out™ series, combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Hydro Flask aims to leave the world a better place through its giving programs such as Parks For All, and via its goal to help eliminate single-use plastics and #RefillForGood. To learn more about Hydro Flask, its brand initiatives and award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com .

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The company sometimes refers to these brands as their Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com .

