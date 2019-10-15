Hydro Gear Launches Customer Portal with On-Demand 3D Parts Catalog Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro-Gear, a world leader in precision drive solutions, launched a customer portal with 3D CAD downloads, improving customers' design cycle with faster access to the parts they need.

Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the 3D parts catalog saves engineers time by providing instant downloads of configured 3D parts.

A Self-Service Model for Digital Customer Experience

A leading manufacturer of high-end drive systems that power lawnmowers and turf machines, Hydro-Gear sought a solution to make the design process for their customers more efficient. To provide a digital customer experience that excites and empowers their customers, Hydro-Gear created a unique customer portal for on-demand 3D downloads.

The customer portal is a one-stop-shop for all the engineer's needs. It features key Hydro-Gear information and an interactive 3D parts catalog, which enables customers to configure and download transaxle models on-demand and see a 3D preview prior to downloading.

"Providing 3D models is massively important – our customers need 3D files they can test in their design. The portal now provides quick and easy access to the information they need when they need it," says Nick Jones, Customer Experience Manager at Hydro-Gear.

Reducing Download Time from 2 Weeks to Seconds

Before launching the customer portal, customers' chief complaints were finding the right product early in their search and the time it takes to get the 3D file. Now, with on-demand CAD downloads on the portal site, Hydro-Gear's 3D catalog gives customers the right product the first time.

"We're taking a process that took up to two-weeks' time and dropped it down to seconds," says Jones.

Hydro-Gear also incorporated customer feedback during the design process to make sure the portal addressed their pain points and serves their needs.

"Our customers are completely and totally over-the-moon about this. They can also easily see how this is going to exponentially improve their quality of life in terms of designing around our products," says Jones.

This is all part of how Hydro-Gear strives to continue to be the clear customer choice.

About Hydro-Gear

Headquartered in Sullivan, IL, Hydro-Gear is a world leader in the design and manufacture of precision drive solutions for the industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. With multiple manufacturing sites and global operations, Hydro-Gear's goal is to ensure our products and services meet our customers' rigorous requirements and exceed their expectations.

Learn more at Hydro-gear.com

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. By providing 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, they help businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

