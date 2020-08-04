Hydro Systems Launches HydroMinder WDP

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the introduction of the HydroMinder WDP™, a water-driven pump highly compatible with a wide range of chemicals utilized in car wash operations, and uses perfluoropolymer (FFKM) seals in the lower end of the pump to ensure chemical compatibility and eliminate system failures.

"Unlike other products on the market, the HydroMinder WDP can be used for all car and large vehicle wash applications," said Scott Campbell, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. "Typically, car washes need two or more different pumps to be compatible with different chemicals, but the HydroMinder WDP simplifies the process and allows operators to rely on one pump to handle everything. We've identified the most common chemistries and determined the best combination of components to ensure success with every use."

The HydroMinder WDP couples the benefit of having seals that are compatible with neutral, acid- and alkaline-based chemistries most commonly used in car washes with one pump to handle all chemical dilution. As a result, the car wash operator can spend more time running their operation and less time worrying about choosing the right pump.

The HydroMinder WDP can run for 62 million cycles before maintenance is needed and helps eliminate the need for frequent rewashing at the expense of a car wash operator, thus reducing downtime and maintenance costs. The pump's advanced and reliable design also features unique, tool-free maintenance and quick and easy installation.

For more information about Hydro Systems HydroMinder WDP, please visit www.hydrosystemsco.com/product/hydrominder-wdp.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost-effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover leverages global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead in the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Hydro Systems Contact:

Toni Soale

(513) 842-2551

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

