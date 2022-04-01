Hydrocephalus Shunts Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% by 2026 |Driven by Improved Healthcare Infrastructure |17000+ Technavio Reports

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our hydrocephalus shunts market report covers the following areas:

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The improved healthcare infrastructure is one of the key drivers supporting the hydrocephalus shunts market growth. The healthcare sector is growing significantly in developing countries such as India and China. In India, healthcare has become one of the largest sectors in terms of revenue generation and employment. The growth of the healthcare sector is mainly attributed to the rising disposable income of people, especially in developing countries, and the rising awareness of the availability of advanced treatment options for various health conditions. Furthermore, the governments of various developed countries, such as the US and the UK, are spending heavily on the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure. Thus, the improving economic condition will increase healthcare expenditure, which will positively impact the demand for healthcare equipment and, in turn, fuel the growth of the global hydrocephalus shunts market during the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled expertise is one of the factors hindering the hydrocephalus shunts market growth. For instance, the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses' recommendations includes proper usage of electrosurgery devices and a checklist to minimize the risks for hospital staff and patients. Inefficient use of electrosurgery devices causes thermal burns to the patients. The risk of complications is often linked to the surgeon's fundamental knowledge of surgical techniques, instruments, biophysics, anatomy, and safe technical equipment. Likewise, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education has mandated the development of novel methods of training and maintenance of the skills. Thus, the lack of skilled expertise and the need for more experienced professionals will potentially hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Hydrocephalus Valves



Hydrocephalus Catheters

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The hydrocephalus shunts market share growth by the hydrocephalus valves segment will be significant for revenue generation. Hydrocephalus (HCP) is a chronic neurological brain disorder caused by a malfunction of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) drainage mechanism in the brain. The current standard method to treat HCP is a shunt system. A shunt consists of two catheters and a one-way valve. The valve regulates the amount, flow direction, and pressure of cerebrospinal fluid out of the brain ventricles. As the pressure of cerebrospinal fluid inside the brain increases, the one-way valve opens, and the excess fluid drains to the downstream cavity. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hydrocephalus shunts market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the number of M&A activities will facilitate the hydrocephalus shunts market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrocephalus shunts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrocephalus shunts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrocephalus shunts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrocephalus shunts market vendors

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 116.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.82 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B Braun Melsungen AG, Beaumont Health, Christoph Miethke GmbH and Co. KG, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., G.SURGIWEAR LTD., HLL Lifecare Ltd., HpBio, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medics Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG, and Tokibo Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

