Hydrogen Generation Market size to grow by USD 47.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Claind Srl, Cummins Inc. and more among the key companies in the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen generation market size is estimated to increase by USD 47.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. The global hydrogen generation market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hydrogen generation in the market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Claind Srl, Cummins Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hiringa Energy Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., ITM Power plc, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Mahler AGS GmbH, McPhy Energy SA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Nel ASA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Generation Market 2023-2027

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology

Request a sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Key Company Offerings

Air Liquide SA - The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as hydrogen production by electrolysis from renewable energies.

The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as hydrogen production by electrolysis from renewable energies. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as pipeline supply as well as delivered gas or liquid and onsite generation.

The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as pipeline supply as well as delivered gas or liquid and onsite generation. Claind Srl - The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as H series gas generators.

For details on the vendor and their offerings

Request a sample report

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by delivery mode (merchant and captive), application (chemical industry, refinery industry, metal processing industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the merchant segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. In merchant delivery mode, hydrogen is delivered by tanker or storage container from the manufacturing facility to a supplier-owned storage capacity facility built at the customer's site. Therefore, rising demand for hydrogen in small quantities along with dealer mode capabilities is expected to drive the growth of the dealer segment of the market over the forecast period. Merchant delivery mode is best suited for customers who do not have consistent demand patterns or sufficient demand volume for captive mode. This solution is less costly for such customers than the company's own shipping method. Hydrogen gas has low distribution costs and can be transported over long distances using the commercial delivery mode. This cost efficiency will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hydrogen generation market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hydrogen generation market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC's refining industry is driven by huge local demand for refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel. This demand is driven by countries exhibiting healthy GDP growth rates, mainly India and China . According to several government regulations, oil and gas refineries are required to reduce sulfur levels in diesel. To do this, these refineries need to increase their hydrogen content. In November 2022 , Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and other capital partners announced the acquisition of the proposed Nagapattinam Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Tamil Nadu, India . Such investments will have a positive impact on the market in the long term and drive the growth of the market of interest during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market

Download a Sample Report

A major driver for the growth of the hydrogen generation market is the growing demand for fertilizers.

The demand is estimated to double due to the rising population. As a result of the rising global population, there will be a huge demand for agricultural products, leading to the requirement for better fertilization management systems. The best fertilizer management practices will be required to increase agricultural production to meet this growing demand. Nitrogen fertilizers are used for fertilizer management. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the demand for fertilizers, which in turn leads to the market growth of the hydrogen generation market during the forecast period.

An emerging trend in the hydrogen generation market that is expected to fuel the market growth is the reduction in fuel cell prices.

A major challenge hindering the market growth of hydrogen generation is the competition from alternative technologies.

Find some insights from a sample report!

Analyst Review

In recent years, the hydrogen generation market has emerged as a pivotal player in the global quest for sustainable energy solutions. With a pressing need to combat greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, governments and industries worldwide are turning their attention to hydrogen as a clean and versatile fuel source.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have been instrumental in shaping policies such as the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule, aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and improving fuel efficiency. Through initiatives like the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, they incentivize the automotive industry to adopt technologies that lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

In the energy sector, efforts to transition away from fossil fuels have led to a surge in renewable energy sources such as electricity and heat production. Hydrogen, produced through electrolysis powered by renewable energy, has gained traction as a clean alternative fuel for transportation, industrial processes, and energy storage.

Countries like China, with robust government support and ambitious clean energy goals, are driving hydrogen economy development. They are investing in infrastructure and research to promote the adoption of hydrogen technologies and low-emission fuels.

The hydrogen generation market ecosystem encompasses various technologies and processes for hydrogen production. While hydrogen vehicles are gaining prominence, advancements in green hydrogen production technologies are crucial. Governments, including the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the German Ministry of Transport, are funding research and development in this area.

Addressing challenges such as energy loss during hydrogen production and integrating hydrogen into existing natural gas networks are priorities for industry stakeholders. Environmental catalysis plays a significant role in optimizing hydrogen generation processes and reducing CO2 emissions.

As the demand for clean energy grows, so does the need for stringent regulations. The US EPA regulations and oversight by the Department of Transportation (DOT) ensure that hydrogen technologies meet safety and environmental standards.

Infrared radiation technology is utilized for monitoring and optimizing hydrogen production processes, enhancing efficiency and safety. The hydrogen market ecosystem is dynamic, with innovations driving progress towards a sustainable energy future.

Find some insights from a sample report!

Related Reports:

The hydrogen compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 841.18 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers hydrogen compressor market segmentation by technology (multistage and single-stage), end-user (oil and gas, chemicals, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The growing focus on using hydrogen in refineries is notably driving the hydrogen compressor market growth.

The potassium hydrogen sulfite market size is expected to increase by USD 50.45 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the potassium hydrogen sulfite market segmentation by product (food grade, industrial grade, and pharmaceutical grade) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rise in disposable income and changes in lifestyle are the key factors driving the global potassium hydrogen sulfite market growth.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio