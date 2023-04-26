Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 to Exhibit Ground-Breaking LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System as Silver Sponsor at Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

GenH2 President and CEO Greg Gosnell to Also Join Industry Experts on Hydrogen Workshop Panel

TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company will be exhibiting its ground-breaking LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System, an end-to-end liquefication and storage system, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo (Booth #6774) May 1-4, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. GenH2 is a Silver Sponsor of the event, where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and commercial transportation technology providers showcase the latest products and solutions designed to decarbonize transport and pave the way to a cleaner future. GenH2's President and CEO, Greg Gosnell, will also be speaking on a hydrogen workshop panel on May 1.

GenH2's recently launched LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is an innovative, mobile liquefaction unit that offers a space-optimized, fully integrated liquid hydrogen solution to be used in a range of applications, from transportation to energy backup to accelerating the use of liquid hydrogen through pilot projects and testing. The LS20 can also be utilized as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties, and use cases for their applications. Attendees of the show are welcome to visit the GenH2 booth to get an up close look at the unit.

Greg Gosnell, President and CEO of GenH2, will join a panel of industry experts, who will address The Hydrogen Supply Chain: Production, Distribution, Storage as part of the ACT Hydrogen Workshop on May 1 from 1:15pm - 2:30pm. Neil Navin, Chief Clean Fuels Officer for the Southern California Gas Company, will serve as moderator for the session, which will feature the following panelists: Gosnell; Kimberly Okafor, General Manager of Zero Emission Solutions, Trillium – A Love's Company; William A. Zobel, Director, Alternative Fuel Strategy and Sales, Pilot Company; and Stacey Grauer, Director of Business Development, Clean Hydrogen, Linde Inc.

The session will cover the following:

The current landscape for hydrogen production, distribution, storage and fueling to support commercial fleet operations, and how this is expected to evolve in the next one, three, and five years

What is "green hydrogen" and how will it be made affordable?

How federal incentives and policies will develop regional hydrogen economies

Future public-access infrastructure and corridor build-out strategies and plans to support scaled vehicle deployments

How to meet the fueling needs of a growing fleet of light, medium- and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles

"We are looking forward to the ACT expo this year as we bring new hydrogen infrastructure solutions to market," said Gosnell. "We are especially excited to have the opportunity to showcase the usability of the LS20, which offers the capability of producing small amounts of liquid hydrogen in order to provide access to more hydrogen researchers and hydrogen industry players. We welcome all attendees to come and see it firsthand."

Last month, GenH2 and Chart Industries ("Chart"), a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, announced a strategic partnership to jointly market and distribute small-scale hydrogen liquefaction technologies globally. Included in the agreement are collaboration on global sales and marketing opportunities, equipment manufacturing and supply, and the deployment of GenH2's 1,000 kg/day hydrogen liquefier.

About GenH2

GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com

