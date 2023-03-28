Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand Across Various Industry Verticals Set to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Grade (<_5_>35%), By Type (Disinfectant, Bleaching Agent, and Others), By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is anticipated to enjoy staggering growth with an impressive CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing demand across various industrial applications like bleaching, etc.

Massive applications across various fields in recent years has increased the capacity utilization of manifolds. According to a scientific research report, the global production of hydrogen peroxide reached 5 million tons per year by 2022 and is likely to exceed in the forecast years. Europe has seen tremendous growth in industrial yield for hydrogen peroxide, and Belgium and Netherlands are two major countries exporting the chemicals worldwide.



Wide applicability across different industrial segments



Across different industrial and commercial applications, hydrogen peroxide (a strong chemical oxidizing agent) provides multiple functions. For instance, strong bleaching attributes can make paper and textile bleaching more suitable. It also has diverse applications in the healthcare industry, like it is utilized as an antiseptic and antimicrobial agent. Evonik, which is a leading supplier of hydrogen peroxide, produces various grades of super-pure hydrogen peroxide that are utilized in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing processes.

These products are used by a broad spectrum of end-use applications like cost-effective display (LED), legacy analog, and digital & power devices. In the semiconductor industry, pure hydrogen peroxide plays a significant role in the integrated circuit manufacturing process.

Additionally, hydrogen peroxide is used as an oxidizing agent in both tungsten and copper CMP processes. Hydrogen peroxide is an economical and powerful oxidizing agent that has found many applications in the chemical industry to produce organic compounds. It is a more efficient oxidizing agent than potassium dichromate or permanganate. It proves to be a stable and safe chemical when handled correctly.



Growing demand from Pulp & Paper Industry



In Pulp and Paper Industry, hydrogen peroxide is applied as a versatile bleaching agent for the treatment of natural and synthetic fibers (cotton, wool, silk, and rayon). One of the main factors influencing the hydrogen peroxide market is the rising consumption in the paper and pulp application area. The paper and pulp industry uses hydrogen peroxide to bleach material. Hydrogen peroxide is used in the paper and pulp industry to delignify and bleach cellulose, bleach pulp, and recycle wastepaper (de-inking).

The increased usage of paper in the packaging and personal care industries is driving the growth of the global market for hydrogen peroxide. It has been discovered to be successful in bleaching recycled pulp. When fibers are used again to make tissue grades or printing papers, removing the printing ink is a crucial step in the recycling of paper.



Recent Trends & Developments



Evonik Industries AG, which is one of the leading manufacturers of hydrogen peroxide, has found a sustainable way to develop clean technology that can be utilized to produce Propylene oxide (PO) using propylene and hydrogen peroxide. This technology was jointly developed with ThyssenKrupp (formerly Uhde) in 2008, and since then, it has been operating successfully. In 2021, a plant with 200,000 metric tons of propylene oxide in Hungary is set up and being currently operated for commercial purposes.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Grade:



<_5___li> >35%

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Type:

Disinfectant

Bleaching Agent

Others

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Application:

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Synthesis

Textile

Bleaching

Water Purification

Home & Personal Care

Specialty Chemicals

Others

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Netherlands

Belgium

Germany

Sweden

Austria

Spain

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Japan

China

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Outlook



6. North America Hydrogen Peroxide Market Outlook



7. Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market Outlook



9. South America Hydrogen Peroxide Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Wide applicability across different industrial segments

11.1.2. Growing Demand from Pulp & Paper Industry

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Potential Health Hazards May Hinder Product Adoption

11.2.2. Reduced availability of raw materials due to fluctuation in crude oil prices



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Solvay S.A.

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Company

Nouryon Holding B.V.

FMC Corporation

Santoku Chemicals Industries Co., Ltd.

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd

Hansol Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz76vb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets