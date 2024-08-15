Hydrogen Valve Market worth $507 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27538308

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Valve Market"

160 – Tables

82 – Figures

236 – Pages

Hydrogen Valve Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 331 Million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 507 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By valve type, material, size, pressure range, implementation, application, end-user industry, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Hydrogen System Integrity Challenges and High Valve Cost Key Market Opportunities Growing Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems and Strategic Partnerships in the Hydrogen Valve Market Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Valves Driven by Clean Energy Adoption and Ammonia Production

Hydrogen Ball Valves accounted for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

Hydrogen Valves accounted for a larger share in the forecasted period. Ball valves take the largest share of hydrogen valves for a few major reasons. The ball valves present very minimal flow resistance, thus allowing operations to run effectively by maintaining pressure and flow rates at their optimum. Effective flow control in any hydrogen system requires fast on/off - for both safety and efficiency. There They have strong construction, allowing them to be subjected to unfavorable operating conditions, and their simple Also, the design is easy to maintain and service. A favourable industry is further driving adoption in the market.

Below 1 inch hydrogen valve segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

Growth for below 1 inch hydrogen valves industry is driven by the increased adoption of hydrogen in industries like oil & gas, energy, and manufacturing. Hydrogen requires valves to handle high pressure and its corrosive nature. With growing infrastructure, especially in fuel cells and refueling stations, demand for hydrogen valves also rises. Backed by technological advancement, improved safety standards, and support from regulatory agencies, further fuel growth. The market is on the verge of dramatic growth in the light of changing trend toward sustainable and clean energy solutions.

Hydrogen Valve in Hydrogen fuel cell to grow at higher CAGR in the forecasted year.

With increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cell technology from industries such as automotive, industrial, and energy storage, the hydrogen fuel valve market is growing fast. This could be influenced by the enhanced fuel cells efficiency and incentives from the government towards clean energy. Hydrogen valves are an important factor in safety, control, and overall performance in such systems. It is also forecasted that special hydrogen valves will see an important increase in the market with increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles and solutions related to renewable energies.

Oil & Gas segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The growth in the hydrogen valve market will be high as a part of the oil and gas industry, due to several factors. With the global energy transition trending toward cleaner sources, oil and gas companies are currently interested in hydrogen as one of the viable carriers of energy. As decarbonization efforts and sustainability goals set in, so is the rising demand for valves that can handle hydrogen safely and with high efficiency. Another reason that increases demand is the expansion of hydrogen infrastructure and supportive regulatory frameworks, while technological innovation in valve design—to ensure better performance and safety—is strengthening. Besides, most hydrogen valves are compatible with existing systems, easily enabling companies to transit. After all, ensuring safety and reliability in operations related to hydrogen handling asks specialized valves a question of critical operational integrity, thus highly boosting the growth of this segment of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the data center accelerator market during the forecast period.

The largest market share of hydrogen valves is held by the Asia-Pacific region, wherein rapid industrialization fuels demand across various sectors. Government initiatives to popularize hydrogen as a clean source of energy and substantial investment in infrastructure also serve as additional factors. Specifically, the needs for a hydrogen economy are very absolute in light of ever-growing energy demands, which require development on valve performance and reliability through technological advancement and research. Moreover, increasing the share of solar and wind energy in the energy mix increases hydrogen production from electrolysis; for that, effective valve solutions are required. Strategic cooperation between governments, industry, and research institutions supports innovation, while aging infrastructure upgrades further increase the demand for modern hydrogen valves, which will consecutively seal regional leadership in the market.

Key Players

The key Hydrogen Valve companies that offer hydrogen valve include Emerson Electric Co. (US), IMI (UK), SLB (US), Valmet (Finland), Crane Company (US), Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (Canada), KITZ Corporation (US), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Baker Hughes Company (US).

