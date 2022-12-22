Hydrogen Water Offers a Clean Way to Curb That Holiday Hangover

The Consumption of Hydrogen Has the Potential to Help Ease the Effects of Over Drinking — and Boundless Makes It Easy to Access the Essential Ingredient.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., and SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless is an innovative health brand that has created DETOX, SPORT, and KIDS, a trio of popular hydrogen waters designed for adults, athletes, and children, respectively. Boundless is known for its cutting-edge method of combining its hydrogen and water ingredients in a chemical-free manner using an innovative nanotechnology process called hydrokinetic ultrasonic fluid mixing. It also proudly invests in molecular green hydrogen (i.e., sourcing its hydrogen from renewable sources like solar power and wind). Boundless products are also made in Australia following the stringent manufacturing standards that the Land Down Under is known for.

From health to high standards to sustainability, the Boundless brand is making waves not just as a forward-thinking hydration solution but as a health brand that offers a myriad of additional hydrogen-based benefits — including the ability to curb the effects of a holiday hangover (or really, excessive-alcohol-induced symptoms at any time of the year).

The basic building block of life has been shown in clinical trials to have a marked ability to reduce the symptoms of a hangover. In fact, one randomized and placebo-controlled crossover study found that consumption of hydrogen not only relieved the symptoms of a hangover. It also decreased BrACs (breath alcohol concentration). While the study used hydrogen in a gas form, the results still point to the powerful potential benefits of consuming hydrogen water as an alternative way to curb the effects of excessive drinking.

Doubtless, continued studies will continue to highlight the specific effects of hydrogen on hangovers. In the meantime, the powerful health beverage continues to be a mainstay for those concerned with health and fitness — especially as they navigate the well-lubricated social circuit that comes with the holiday season.

About Boundless

Boundless Hydrogen Water was created by a research team led by Dr. Jeffery Son as a natural, comprehensive solution for his daughter's eczema. The product was successful, not just for topical skin but for various general health benefits. The Brand is established as a market leader through the development of the company's unique, non-chemical, Australian manufacturing method, and its founding team has worked tirelessly to share its hydrogen water with the world ever since. Boundless is backed by both science and continuous research and operates with the mission of using technology to unlock human potential and create the future of beverages. Learn more at boundlesshydrogenwater.com .

Contact:

David Goo

M 0478 915 888

Suite 6.11, 55 Miller Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009

SOURCE Boundless