HydrogenPro to receive 100 MW order from ANDRITZ

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) is to receive an order for high-pressure alkaline electrolysers with a total capacity of 100 MW from the ANDRITZ GROUP. This equals 18 units of HydrogenPro's 5.5 MW cell stacks.

Jarle Dragvik, CEO of HydrogenPro, comments, "This order represents a major milestone for our partnership with ANDRITZ, and the first step in our European expansion."

For further information, please see the press release from ANDRITZ: Newsroom (andritz.com)

HydrogenPro will inform the market when the purchase order is received, after final terms and conditions are concluded.

For additional information, please contact:

Ida Eilertsen Nygård, Acting CFO & Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 986 11 952

About HydrogenPro ASA:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high-pressure alkaline electrolysers and supplies large-scale green hydrogen technology & systems. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Ida Eilertsen Nygård, Acting CFO & Head of Investor Relations and ESG at HydrogenPro ASA on 20 September 2023 at the time set out in this notice on behalf of the Company.

SOURCE HydrogenPro AS