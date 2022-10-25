Hydroiodic Acid Market to record USD 103.36 Mn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Hydroiodic Acid Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 103.36 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in APAC. The increasing demand for disinfectants is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. This report provides detailed insights into the market behavior across various regions, the vendor landscape, the competitive landscape, and much more. Gain confidence by Requesting Free Sample PDF Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydroiodic Acid Market 2022-2026

Hydroiodic Acid Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global hydroiodic acid market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. The major vendors operating in the global hydroiodic acid market have manufacturing units and operational capacities globally. Their products are used in various applications, including disinfectants, analytical reagents, raw materials for pharmaceuticals, and to make iodine salts. Most of the vendors operating in the global hydroiodic acid market offer a complete range of solutions. Their operations are often subject to intense regulatory scrutiny. Therefore, they are compelled to innovate their products in order to comply with the regulatory standards.

Technavio identifies Ajay Europe SARL, Axiom Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., GHW International, GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iofina Plc, ITW Reagents, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Merck KGaA, Muby Chemicals, Naugra Export, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Omcar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Samrat Remedies Ltd., Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and successful strategies adopted by these vendors. Buy Full Report Now

The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of low-cost non-alcohol-based disinfectants might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample Report

Hydroiodic Acid Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global hydroiodic acid market is segmented as below:

Type

Pharmaceutical Grade



Industrial Grade

The market growth has been significant in the pharmaceutical grade segment. Aqueous solutions of hydrogen iodide or hydroiodic acid, it is used in various applications in the pharmaceutical industry. In the production of pharmaceutical intermediates, hydroiodide acid is used as a pharmaceutical raw material in the synthesis of bulk drug intermediates. It is also used as a specialty chemical in organic and inorganic synthesis. Such diverse applications of hydroiodide acid are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

68% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing number of disinfectant applications in APAC. Also, the increasing use of hydroiodic acid as a pharmaceutical intermediate in the production of various medications for ailments including bronchitis, scrofula, and protozoal infections is contributing to the growth of the hydroiodic acid market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydroiodic acid market report covers the following areas:

Hydroiodic Acid Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydroiodic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydroiodic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydroiodic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydroiodic acid market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Global Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2026: The global glycolic acid market is segmented by application (personal care and cosmetics, household cleaners, industrial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the personal care and cosmetics segment. APAC will account for 35% market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Ricinoleic Acid Market 2022-2026: The global ricinoleic acid market is segmented by end-user (lubricants and grease, cosmetics and personal care, surfactants, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the lubricants and grease segment. APAC will account for 58% market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Hydroiodic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 103.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajay Europe SARL, Axiom Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., GHW International, GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iofina Plc, ITW Reagents, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Merck KGaA, Muby Chemicals, Naugra Export, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Omcar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Samrat Remedies Ltd., Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Pharmaceutical grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceutical grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceutical grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceutical grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceutical grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ajay Europe SARL

Exhibit 93: Ajay Europe SARL - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ajay Europe SARL - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Ajay Europe SARL - Key offerings

10.4 Deepwater Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 96: Deepwater Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Deepwater Chemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Deepwater Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 GHW International

Exhibit 99: GHW International - Overview



Exhibit 100: GHW International - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: GHW International - Key offerings

10.6 GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Iofina Plc

Exhibit 108: Iofina Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Iofina Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Iofina Plc - Key offerings

10.9 ITW Reagents

Exhibit 111: ITW Reagents - Overview



Exhibit 112: ITW Reagents - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ITW Reagents - Key offerings

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 114: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 117: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio