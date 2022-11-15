Hydrolyzed Collagen Market to record USD 541.45 Mn growth; Driven by increasing adoption of hydrolyzed collagen-based supplements - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Application (Health and nutrition, Food and beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the hydrolyzed collagen market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 541.45 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

The increasing adoption of hydrolyzed collagen-based supplements to improve joint conditions and support bone health is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Hydrolyzed collagen supplements contain amino acids and other additional nutrients that are associated with various health benefits, such as increasing muscle mass, improving bone health, preventing bone loss, and relieving joint pain. In addition to this, the inclination of consumers toward dietary supplements, including collagen supplements, to quicken their recovery post a workout session is propelling the demand for hydrolyzed collagen pills and gummies. These products are highly consumed by bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts to increase their muscle mass. These supplements help increase bone mineral density (BMD) and increase the low levels of proteins in the blood that may lead to bone breakdown. Consumption of hydrolyzed collagen supplements also helps to reduce the risk of bone disorders, such as osteoporosis. Many such health benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download a Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of several international and domestic players. Vendors in the global hydrolyzed collagen market focus on strategies such as developing innovative solutions that address the demands of the consumers. The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. In addition, vendors are focusing on global reach and developing consumer-centric product portfolios to increase their share in the market in focus. However, the high capital requirements and regulations will reduce the competition in the market. Thus, the competition in the global hydrolyzed collagen market will be moderate during the forecast period.

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Now!

Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as health and nutrition, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. The market growth in the health and nutrition segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of hydrolyzed collagen is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

By region, the report segments the market by North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of the global market share. The main drivers fueling the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market in North America are the rising use of collagen in the food industry, rising interest in protein consumption and nutricosmetics, rising applications in healthcare, and rising use of hydrolyzed collagen based on biomaterials. Additionally, the rising per capita income of the population in North America and the growing food processing industry will further drive the growth of the regional hydrolyzed collagen market during the forecast period.

View Our Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Vendors Covered

Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

Amicogen Co., Ltd.

Apsen Naturals

BioCell Technology LLC

Collagen Solutions Plc

ConnOils LLC

Crescent Biotech

Ewald Gelatine GmbH

Foodchem International Corp.

Foodmate Co. Ltd.

Gelita AG

Gelnex

Koninklijke DSM NV

N R D Enteprises

Nippi Inc.

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Rousselot SDN. BHD.

SAS Gelatines Weishardt

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Vital Proteins LLC

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here .

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

The PMMA Microspheres Market share is expected to increase by USD 98.23 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. The increasing use in the pharmaceutical, life science, and medical industry is notably driving the PMMA microspheres market growth, although factors such as toxicity in nature may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. The increasing use in the pharmaceutical, life science, and medical industry is notably driving the PMMA microspheres market growth, although factors such as toxicity in nature may impede the market growth. The Chondroitin Sulfate Market is projected to grow by USD 227.43 million with a CAGR of 4%, during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of OA. The stringent government regulations will be a major challenge to market growth.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 541.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Amicogen Co., Ltd., Apsen Naturals, BioCell Technology LLC, Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Crescent Biotech, Ewald Gelatine GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Foodmate Co. Ltd., Gelita AG, Gelnex, Koninklijke DSM NV, N R D Enteprises, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot SDN. BHD., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Titan Biotech Ltd., and Vital Proteins LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Formulation

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

Exhibit 93: Advanced BioMatrix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Advanced BioMatrix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Advanced BioMatrix Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 ConnOils LLC

Exhibit 96: ConnOils LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: ConnOils LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: ConnOils LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Gelita AG

Exhibit 99: Gelita AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: Gelita AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Gelita AG - Key offerings

10.6 Gelnex

Exhibit 102: Gelnex - Overview



Exhibit 103: Gelnex - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Gelnex - Key offerings

10.7 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 105: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 106: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.8 Nippi Inc.

Exhibit 110: Nippi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nippi Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Nippi Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Exhibit 113: Nitta Gelatin Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Nitta Gelatin Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Nitta Gelatin Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Rousselot SDN. BHD.

Exhibit 116: Rousselot SDN. BHD. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Rousselot SDN. BHD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Rousselot SDN. BHD. - Key offerings

10.11 SAS Gelatines Weishardt

Exhibit 119: SAS Gelatines Weishardt - Overview



Exhibit 120: SAS Gelatines Weishardt - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: SAS Gelatines Weishardt - Key offerings

10.12 Titan Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio