Hydron Energy Recognized Among Foresight Canada's Top 50 Investable Clean Tech Companies

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Hydron Energy, a leading innovator in renewable gas upgrading and clean fuel solutions, has been recognized by Foresight Canada as one of its Top 50 Investable Clean Tech Companies for 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights Hydron Energy's pioneering contributions to advancing sustainable technologies and driving Canada's transition toward a low-carbon, resilient economy.

Foresight Canada's annual Foresight 50 list showcases the country's most promising cleantech ventures—those with the potential to deliver transformative environmental impact and strong investment potential. Hydron Energy was selected for its breakthrough biogas upgrading technology which is capable of producing renewable natural gas at price parity with fossil fuels. Hydron's INTRUPTor platform enhances the economics of the renewable fuel projects and reduces the industries dependency on regulatory incentives.

"We're honoured to be named among Foresight Canada's Top 50 Investable Clean Tech Companies," said Soheil Khiavi, CEO of Hydron Energy. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition and creating solutions that enable a more sustainable economy."

"Being recognized by Foresight Canada affirms the hard work and vision of our team," added Craig Bond, Director of Sales and Business Development of Hydron Energy. "We're excited to continue partnering with industry, investors, and policymakers to deliver clean energy solutions that support a prosperous future."

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) represents a breakthrough in gas separation and upgrading. At its core, the INTRUPTor utilizes a novel biomimicry-based metal organic framework (MOF) that upgrades raw biogas into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas. This breakthrough system operates under ambient conditions, dramatically simplifying plant design and fabrication. This innovative approach enables cost reductions of up to 50% and delivers 80% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional commercial technologies. Hydron has commercialized this platform to produce RNG from anaerobic digesters, wastewater treatment facilities, and landfills.

About Hydron Energy

Hydron Energy's INTRUPTor solution is an advanced gas upgrading technology that turns waste into value, enabling cost-effective production of clean fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company's solutions are designed to make renewable energy accessible, scalable, and economically viable for global markets. To learn more, visit https://hydron.ca/

SOURCE Hydron Energy Inc.