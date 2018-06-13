Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The HTPB market size is estimated to be USD 131.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 215.7 Million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.3% between 2017 and 2022.



The growing demand for missiles and rockets requiring technologically efficient HTPB-based rocket fuel and rising investment in space technologies are major drivers of the global HTPB market during the forecast period.



By application, the HTPB market is segmented into 6 applications, namely rocket fuel, waterproof coatings & membranes, adhesives, sealants, electrical & electronics, and others). Rocket fuel is estimated to be the largest application segment of the HTPB market, due to the extensive use of HTPB in the manufacturing of solid rocket motor propellants.



North America is expected to be the largest market for HTPB during the forecast period, due to the increased usage of HTPB in both aerospace & defense and construction & civil engineering industries in the region. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the market in North America till 2022. Major producers of HTPB such as CRS Chemicals (US), Emerald Performance Materials (US), and Monomer-Polymer & DAJAC Labs (US) are located in the North America region.



The price of HTPB, which is approximately six times more than that of solid polybutadiene rubber, directly affects its usage. Key players in the industry have not only developed high-cost technologies to produce HTPB but also has patented these technologies - thus making it difficult for small manufacturers to develop this product. This may restrict the use of HTPB in different price-sensitive applications. The fluctuation in the price of raw materials such as butadiene monomer also leads to HTPB being costlier than other conventional polymers and thus creates a barrier to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HTPB Market

4.2 HTPB Market in North America, By Application and Country

4.3 HTPB Market, By Country

4.4 HTPB Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 HTPB Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Aerospace & Defense Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Price of HTPB

5.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of HTPB in the Construction &

5.2.3.2 Growth in the Electrical & Electronics Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Handling HTPB

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 GDP Growth Rate and Forecast of Major Economies

5.3.3 Automotive Industry Analysis

5.3.4 Construction Industry Analysis



6 HTPB Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rocket Fuel

6.3 Waterproof Coatings & Membranes

6.4 Adhesives

6.5 Sealants

6.6 Electrical (Potting and Encapsulation) & Electronics (Hard-Plastic Parts)

6.7 Others



7 HTPB Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Construction & Civil Engineering

7.3 Aerospace & Defense

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Electrical & Electronics

7.6 Others



8 HTPB Market, Manufacturing Cost Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Key Raw Materials

8.3 Price Trends of Key Raw Materials



9 HTPB Market, By Region



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Evonik Industries

10.2 Total Cray Valley

10.3 Idemitsu Kosan

10.4 CRS Chemicals

10.5 Emerald Performance Materials

10.6 Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp

10.7 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

10.8 Aerocon Systems

10.9 Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs

10.10 Other Manufacturers/Distributors in the Market

10.10.1 Mach I

10.10.2 Polymer Source

10.10.3 RCS Rocket Motor Components



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqcvtk/hydroxylterminate?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydroxyl-terminated-polybutadiene-htpb-market---global-forecast-to-2022-300665543.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

