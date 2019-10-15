Hygiene Nonwoven - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hygiene Nonwoven - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hygiene Nonwoven market is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Growing health and hygiene awareness and rising demand for incontinence products and baby diapers are some key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, rapid development in healthcare infrastructure will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are restricting the market growth.

Nonwovens have specific characteristics that allow them to deliver high-performance across a wide range of applications such absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, bacterial barrier and sterility. Nonwovens used in the hygiene field have numerous applications like feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, adult incontinence products, tissues, wet towels, surgical gowns, face masks, and others.

By Type, Polypropylene (PP) held significant growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in birth rate, coupled with rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of baby diapers.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising disposable income and awareness among users in India.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hygiene Nonwoven Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3 Polypropylene (PP)

5.4 Polyethylene (PE)

5.5 Other Types



6 Global Hygiene Nonwoven Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Baby Diapers

6.3 Feminine Hygiene

6.4 Adult Inconvience

6.5 Other Applications



7 Global Hygiene Nonwoven Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Kimberly-Clark

9.2 Toray

9.3 Mitsui

9.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

9.5 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

9.6 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

9.7 First Quality

9.8 Fibertex

9.9 Huifeng Nonwoven

9.10 Jinsheng Huihuang

9.11 AVGOL

9.12 Fitesa

9.13 Regent Nonwoven Materials

9.14 Kingsafe Group

9.15 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

9.16 AVINTIV

9.17 PEGAS

9.18 Wonderful Nonwovens

9.19 CHTC Jiahua

9.20 Action Nonwovens



