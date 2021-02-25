Hygienically Clean Uniforms Provide Safer Work and Home Environments

In a study performed by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), "hygienically clean" is defined as "free of pathogens in sufficient numbers to cause human illness." The primary benefit of utilizing managed uniform and industrial laundry services with properly documented laundering techniques is the drastic reduction in the risk of cross-contamination of chemicals, biological substances like bacteria and viruses, and other soiling agents between the workplace and the home.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)—part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—conducted a survey of contamination in workers' homes by hazardous substances transported from the workplace. Work clothing was identified as a major route of exposure that caused various negative health effects among workers' families. This finding is of particular importance in the healthcare industry, as frontline workers contend daily with pathogens, bacteria, and viruses that they certainly do not want to be bringing into their homes on soiled scrub apparel.

"Laundering facilities that deliver hygienically clean uniforms and workwear have the ability to regulate and control virtually all aspects of the laundering process," says Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "From strict temperature moderation of both washers and dryers to the use of high-powered, environmentally friendly detergents that are specifically formulated for varying industries and different types of soiling, managed uniform and laundering services provide health and safety advantages that are simply not attainable in a home setting."

UniFirst uniform rental programs that deliver hygienically clean garments provide businesses with numerous advantages that company-managed or at-home programs simply cannot. Aside from the elimination of upfront investments, cost savings over time, and the aforementioned health and safety benefits, managed service programs also offer:

Enhanced business and employee image

Tailored, individual sizing and fitting

Customized, high-definition emblems and embroidery

Regularly scheduled pickup and delivery

Weekly maintenance and quality checks of all garments

Automatic repairs and replacements as needed

Complete program management

The many benefits of a UniFirst uniform rental program are clear, but perhaps nowhere more so than in the area of health and safety. Whether in the midst of a pandemic or not, the peace of mind provided by hygienically clean laundering, scheduled pickup and delivery, maintenance, and the reduced need for bringing soiled or tainted workwear home is enough to make companies nationwide choose hygienically clean uniforms for their staff.

Visit UniFirst.com to learn more about hygienically clean uniform rental programs and the benefits that managed services can provide your business.

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unifirst.com

