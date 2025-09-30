UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet heads to Charlotte ROVAL for final 2025 NASCAR Cup Series appearance

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is thrilled to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL this Sunday for one of the most exciting playoff races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. As the proud sponsor of the No. 9 Chevrolet, UniFirst joins Chase Elliott and the Hendrick Motorsports team as they charge into this pivotal Round of 12 event in the postseason, riding on the momentum of Elliott's recent victory at Kansas.

The UniFirst No. 9 Chevy makes its last appearance of the 2025 NASCAR season with Chase Elliott behind the wheel.

The anticipation is building as fans look forward to seeing the UniFirst No. 9—sporting its signature bold green design and iconic "U-Mark"—make its final, electrifying appearance of the season. Sunday's action gets underway at 3 p.m. ET on USA, putting the spotlight on Elliott as he seeks another big win.

"Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports continues to be a source of great pride, and we'll be cheering Chase on for another big win," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "The ROVAL is always one of the most thrilling races to watch and it's the perfect backdrop for the final ride of the season for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy."

The Charlotte ROVAL race is the last of five races for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, concluding another successful year of the sponsorship.

"I'm excited for the ROVAL this weekend," said Elliott. "It was huge to get the win at Kansas. Heading to the ROVAL already locked into the next round of the playoffs takes a bit of pressure off our No. 9 UniFirst team. We don't have to worry about the points situation. We can go there with one goal—to win."

This year marks UniFirst's sixth season as a proud sponsor of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. As the Official Workwear Provider for Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst supplies high-quality uniforms and workwear to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (319) and laps led (more than 84,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

