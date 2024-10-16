HyIS-one Selects Emerson as Automation Partner for Korea's Largest Hydrogen Refueling Station for Commercial Vehicles

Automation leader will supply advanced technologies to expand Korea's domestic hydrogen base and build more sustainable transportation infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will provide its advanced technologies and hydrogen expertise to HyIS-one's new hydrogen refueling station and storage facility in Busan, South Korea – the largest hydrogen refueling infrastructure for commercial vehicles in Korea.

The completed HyIS-one hydrogen refueling station will have a capacity of 350 kilograms per hour, which can charge more than 200 commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks, per day. Able to store up to 1.5 tons of pressurized hydrogen, the facility will also be equipped as the first large-capacity hydrogen refueling station for commercial vehicles in Korea that unloads tube trailers without docking.

"This will not only be the largest hydrogen refueling station project, but also the first-ever hydrogen storage and unloading hydrogen refueling station in South Korea," said Kwon Sung-Wook, CEO of HyIS-one. "With Emerson's hydrogen expertise and innovative technologies, we plan to lead the commercialization of sustainable hydrogen infrastructure across the region together."

Emerson's comprehensive portfolio of automation solutions will help ensure the safety and reliability of HyIS-one's refueling station. Emerson will provide pressure and temperature transmitters, ultrasonic gas leak detectors, pressure regulators and pressure safety valves to deliver the high level of performance necessary for the commercial project.

HyIS-one reports its refueling speed is an improvement of more than 50% compared to other refueling stations, characterized by a highly flexible design that enables the ideal placement of assets according to changing business requirements. By 2026, HyIS-one plans to establish up to 30 large hydrogen refueling stations across the country and secure its own tube trailers to build a hydrogen refueling system for commercial vehicles.

"We are providing leading automation solutions to partners in the hydrogen industry all over the world," said JaeSung Jeong, vice president and general manager of Emerson in South Korea. "We look forward to contributing our global experience and skills to HyIS-one to help expand the hydrogen infrastructure throughout Korea and beyond."

Selected as a private capital subsidy business by the Ministry of Environment in 2023, HyIS-one is continuously expanding its hydrogen base, starting with four sites in Busan, Incheon, Ansan and Jeju.

