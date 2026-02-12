HYKE Announces Strategic Investment from Aviva to Accelerate U.S. Expansion and Redefine Benefits Decision Support

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYKE, a global leader in insurance decision support technology, today announced a strategic investment from Aviva, the UK's leading diversified insurer, and follow-on investment from Unum. These investments strengthen long-standing partnerships and accelerate HYKE's next phase of growth in the United States, where employers and employees face unprecedented complexity in navigating health, financial, and voluntary benefit decisions.

The new capital will be used to expand HYKE's U.S. go-to-market presence, deepen carrier and broker partnerships, and advance the platform's personalized guidance capabilities—including HYKE's proprietary Protection Score, which helps employees quickly understand their financial protection gaps and select the right coverage for their needs.

This announcement builds on years of successful collaboration in the UK. HYKE's technology currently powers elements of Aviva's protection engagement experience—including AvivaScore, which helps customers understand their financial resilience and receive personalized recommendations aligned to their life goals.

HYKE Positioned as the Category Leader in Benefits Engagement

As U.S. employers continue to face rising benefit costs, low benefits literacy, and declining employee confidence, HYKE has emerged as a category-defining solution that simplifies enrollment, increases optimal plan selection, and boosts adoption of voluntary and supplemental health benefits.

HYKE enables employees to complete a guided benefits experience in under five minutes, delivering personalized, data-driven recommendations that help families make smarter financial and healthcare decisions. For employers, the platform reduces administrative burden, increases employee satisfaction, and improves the value of their total rewards investment.

Chris Kaye, CEO of HYKE

"Aviva and Unum have been extraordinary partners in our mission to transform how people understand and engage with their benefits. Their strategic investment reflects the momentum we've built—and the significant opportunity ahead. As we scale in the U.S., these partnerships will accelerate our ability to help millions of employees make confident decisions about their health, financial protection, and wellbeing."

Arslan Hannani, Chief Innovation Director, Aviva

"AvivaScore has become an important part of how we support customers' financial resilience, and this investment deepens our relationship with HYKE. It cements a long-term partnership aimed at transforming how people engage with insurance to get ready for the future, helping us better support our customers at every stage of their life."

Accelerating U.S. Growth and Innovation

The strategic capital will enable HYKE to:

Expand Market Reach: Grow U.S. distribution by leveraging brokers, carriers, and HCM/Ben-Admin platforms.

Grow U.S. distribution by leveraging brokers, carriers, and HCM/Ben-Admin platforms. Enhance Technology: Improve the personalized guidance engine and the proprietary Protection Score.

Improve the personalized guidance engine and the proprietary Protection Score. Improve Client Experience: Scale employer implementations and drive year-round employee benefits engagement.

Scale employer implementations and drive year-round employee benefits engagement. Optimize Voluntary Benefits: Advance voluntary benefits optimization efforts for both carriers and broker partners.

Advance voluntary benefits optimization efforts for both carriers and broker partners. Provide Data-Driven Insights: Develop analytics tools to help employers refine plan design and achieve better financial outcomes.

About HYKE

HYKE is a leading benefits decision-support platform that helps employees navigate complex health, financial, and voluntary benefit choices with clarity and confidence. Using its proprietary Protection Score and a simple five-minute guided experience, HYKE helps individuals select the right coverage at the lowest total cost—while enabling employers, brokers, and carriers to drive improved enrollment outcomes and reduce benefits waste. Learn more: www.letshyke.com

About Aviva

We are the UK's leading diversified insurer and we operate in the UK, Ireland and Canada. We also have international investments in India and China.

We help our 25.2 million customers make the most out of life, plan for the future, and have the confidence that if things go wrong we'll be there to put it right.

Aviva's innovation strategy focuses on supporting customer financial resilience with modern, intuitive digital solutions.

More information: https://www.aviva.com/

