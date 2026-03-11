Hyke Appoints Olga Troyano as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Growth and Scale Operations

PORTLAND, Maine, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyke, the benefits engagement and decision-support platform helping employees make smarter financial and healthcare decisions, today announced the appointment of Olga Troyano as Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Troyano will oversee company operations, go-to-market execution, and cross-functional alignment as Hyke continues to scale its U.S. business and deepen partnerships across the benefits ecosystem.

Troyano's appointment follows more than four years with Hyke, during which she has played a central role in scaling the company's operations, product development, and partner ecosystem. Her leadership across multiple functions has helped position Hyke for its next phase of growth in the benefits engagement and decision-support market.

"Olga is a world-class operator with a rare ability to translate strategy into execution," said Chris Kaye, CEO of Hyke. "As Hyke enters its next phase of growth, Olga's continued leadership will be instrumental in scaling our operations, strengthening our partner ecosystem, and ensuring we deliver exceptional outcomes for employers and employees alike. She shares our conviction that benefits decisions matter deeply—and that clarity and confidence should be at the center of that experience."

As COO, Troyano will focus on operational scale, execution rigor, and enabling Hyke's teams to move faster while maintaining quality and consistency across markets. She will also play a key role in supporting Hyke's expanding U.S. footprint and advancing partnerships with brokers, carriers, and HCM/benefits administration platforms.

"Hyke is addressing one of the most important—and often overlooked—challenges in the benefits space," said Olga Troyano. "Employees are overwhelmed by complexity, employers are under increasing pressure to deliver meaningful value, and the industry needs a more human, intuitive approach to decision-making. I'm excited to step into this role and continue working alongside the Hyke leadership team to scale a platform that is truly transforming how people understand and engage with their benefits."

About Hyke

Hyke is a leading benefits engagement and decision-support platform that helps employees navigate complex health, financial, and voluntary benefit choices with clarity and confidence. Through a simple five-minute guided experience and its proprietary Protection Score, Hyke empowers individuals to select the right coverage at the lowest total cost—while enabling employers, brokers, and carriers to drive better enrollment outcomes and reduce benefits waste.

